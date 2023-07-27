What's new

Japan population slump accelerates, more foreigners arrive

Japan population slump accelerates, more foreigners arrive

July 27 2023

The Japanese population is continuing to shrink at a record pace, although more foreigners live there than ever before. For the first time, the decline was apparent across the whole country.

65658079_1004.webp

Japan is aging more quickly than other developed nations, and it has fewer immigrantsImage: ROBERT GILHOOLY/epa/dpa/picture-alliance


Data released on Wednesday showed Japan's population declining at a record pace, with the number of nationals falling to 122.4 million — 801,000 fewer than a year earlier.

The figures show that, with declining birth rates and relatively low immigration, Japan is aging more rapidly than any other industrial nation.

What do the numbers show?​

Japan's total population was 125.41 million, down just over half a million people from a year earlier, the country's Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry said. That overall slump is the steepest since 1968 when the government started the data survey.

For the first time, the drop was noted across all 47 of Japan's prefectures.

Japan's population peaked in 2008, and since then it has steadily shrunk because of a declining birthrate — with a record low of 771,801 births last year.

Tokyo last month announced measures to turn around a trend that, while affecting many developed countries, is particularly acute in Japan.

Japan's has one of the world's oldest populations, and it is shrinking at a record rate
BY EMMET LYONS
UPDATED ON: JULY 26, 2023 / 8:12 AM / CBS NEWS

Japan's population is declining at record speed while the number of foreign nationals residing in the country has risen to a record high, according to government data released Wednesday. The data show the total number of Japanese nationals in the country fell by about 800,000 people in 2022, the 14th consecutive year of population decline, according to the Reuters news agency.

The data released by Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications highlighted the extent to which the country's population is aging and the increasingly significant role that foreign-born immigrants are now playing in Japanese society. A record 3 million foreign nationals were living in the country as of January 2023, when the data was tabulated.

Japan's overall population fell to 125.42 million, a decrease of about 511,000 on the previous year, the study shows.

Japan has the fastest-aging population of any post-industrial nation on earth. Its birth rate — the average number of children a woman typically has — started to decline in the 1970s. The country's current birth rate is 1.3, according to data from the World Bank, well below the "replacement level" of just over two children per woman generally considered necessary to keep a population steady.

A survey conducted by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research in 2022 found that close to a fifth of men and about 15% of women in Japan expressed disinterest in marriage, the highest levels since 1982. Almost a third of men and a fifth of women in their fifties in Japan had never been married.

The lack of working-age adults and children set to join their ranks has fueled mounting concern over Japan's economy, and the government has vowed to take action.

"To secure a stable workforce, the government will promote labor market reforms to maximize the employment of women, the elderly and others," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, according to Reuters.

As CBS News has previously reported, the government has also introduced a number of programs, including an Artificial Intelligence-driven matchmaking service, to address the crisis.

Late last year CBS News visited Kamikawa, one of several Japanese towns that has even offered financial incentives — including employment, a place to live, and childcare — in an effort to attract Japanese residents of child-bearing age to move in.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised in January that his government would take "unprecedented" measures to tackle the nation's plummeting fertility rate.

Kishida told parliament the country was on the brink of dysfunction, sliding toward a total collapse of its social welfare systems if the population decline continues.


"It is now or never when it comes to policies regarding births and child-rearing — it is an issue that simply cannot wait any longer," Kishida warned.

801,000 less in a year
Wow
The Japanese beat their previous worst record.
 
They went past the point of no returns years ago. Sad to see them go. It's just a case of management now.
 

Japan’s population fell by 800,000 last year as demographic crisis accelerates​

By Emiko Jozuka, Jessie Yeung and Junko Fukutome, CNN
Published 2:24 AM EDT, Thu July 27, 2023

TokyoCNN —

Japan’s population crisis is accelerating, with the number of nationals falling by more than 800,000 in the past year – echoing similar trends seen in other East Asian countries.

As of January 1 this year, Japan’s total population stood at 125.4 million, including both Japanese and foreign residents, according to data released on Wednesday by Japan’s internal affairs ministry. The number of foreign residents rose by nearly 289,500 compared to the previous year – a significant increase of more than 10%.

But the number of Japanese residents shrank by 800,523, marking the 14th consecutive year of contraction since a peak in 2009, said the ministry.

And for the first time, all prefectures across the country saw a decrease in the number of Japanese nationals, a ministry spokesperson told CNN.

However, due to the rise in foreign residents, the capital Tokyo saw a slight increase in overall population of all residents regardless of nationality.
This community's quarter century without a newborn shows the scale of Japan's population crisis
The number of deaths last year also hit another record high, with 1.56 million recorded – compared to less than half the number of births recorded, just 771,801 newborns, according to the ministry.

Deaths have outpaced births in Japan for more than a decade, posing a growing problem for leaders of the world’s third-largest economy. They now face a ballooning elderly population, along with a shrinking workforce to fund pensions and health care as demand from the aging population surges.

Japan’s population has been in steady decline since its economic boom of the 1980s, with a fertility rate of 1.3 – far below the rate of 2.1 required to maintain a stable population, in the absence of immigration.

The country also has one of the highest life expectancies in the world; in 2020, nearly one in 1,500 people in Japan were age 100 or older, according to government data.

Nearby, China, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan are experiencing similar crises, struggling to encourage young people to have more children, in the face of rising living costs and social discontent.

These concerning trends prompted a warning in January from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that Japan is “on the brink of not being able to maintain social functions.”

In a bid to plug those gaps and balance the population, Japanese authorities in recent years have pushed for more foreign residents and workers – not an easy task in a highly homogenous country with comparatively low levels of immigration.

In 2018, Japanese lawmakers approved a policy change proposed by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that created new visa categories to allow an estimated 340,000 foreign workers to take high-skilled and low-wage jobs.

And in a major shift in 2021, the Japanese government said it was considering allowing foreigners in certain skilled jobs to stay indefinitely.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic halted much of that progress, with the country shutting its borders to foreign nationals and imposing lockdowns across many prefectures.

A report last year by a Tokyo-based research organization found that Japan needs about four times as many foreign workers than 2020 levels by 2040 to achieve the government’s economic goals. But, it warned, to do that Japan must first create an environment that supports the human rights of migrant workers, and push for social change to be more accepting of foreigners.

 
Too little too late
Throwing a few billions to a crisis won't solve it
 
Import Pakistani men.....period

I am ready to help Japan...... :lol: :D
 

