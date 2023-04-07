What's new

[JAPAN IS BACK] JS Kaga is becoming an aircraft carrier

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Feb 22, 2017
Messages
2,271
Reaction score
-2
Country
United States
Location
United States
FtGoEw6WAAEgTnw

Fs8AaQnXoAE5E6B


Fs8AbZ-WIAA9YNe


@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote

@beijingwalker

Let us be honest. Japan would smoke China if it ever came to a military situation.
 
Metal 0-1 said:
Still a Amphibious/Helicopter Landing Deck
Click to expand...
WRONG!
www.businessinsider.com

The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy

Military analysts say China could learn from the concept to improve its own navy and to assess how enemy naval forces might operate.
www.businessinsider.com www.businessinsider.com

www.sandboxx.us

Lightning Carriers: How the Marines are teaching an old ship new tricks - Sandboxx

The Marine Corps's Lighting Carrier concept could change the way we fight wars, and they don't even need any new ships to do it. The Problem In recent months, there's been a lot of discussion about America's fleet of massive super-carriers, and the threat posed to them by rapidly developing...
www.sandboxx.us www.sandboxx.us
 
Reashot Xigwin said:
WRONG!
www.businessinsider.com

The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy

Military analysts say China could learn from the concept to improve its own navy and to assess how enemy naval forces might operate.
www.businessinsider.com www.businessinsider.com

www.sandboxx.us

Lightning Carriers: How the Marines are teaching an old ship new tricks - Sandboxx

The Marine Corps's Lighting Carrier concept could change the way we fight wars, and they don't even need any new ships to do it. The Problem In recent months, there's been a lot of discussion about America's fleet of massive super-carriers, and the threat posed to them by rapidly developing...
www.sandboxx.us www.sandboxx.us
Click to expand...
Chinese navy would not go that way, just proper carrier+LPD/LHD combination, with EMALS installed on the Type 076.
 
Get Ya Wig Split said:
FtGoEw6WAAEgTnw

Fs8AaQnXoAE5E6B


Fs8AbZ-WIAA9YNe


@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote

@beijingwalker

Let us be honest. Japan would smoke China if it ever came to a military situation.
Click to expand...


Everytime i see a Japanese warship - i am stunned by the build quality of them - they are second to none on how weel they build their ships. Truly. They look perfectly made with none of the imperfections you would see from other navies ( UK, USA included !!!! )...

What is so different about how they manufacture them and the bill of materials they use ?
 
beijingwalker said:
Lol. OK. By the way, did they find their navy helicopter crashed today into the sea with 10 people on board yet?
Click to expand...
Whenever tragedy strikes, I'd suggest that you don't laugh at it, since it could come back and bite you in the a$$, karma is a b!tch. Watch out little man.
 
Reashot Xigwin said:
WRONG!
www.businessinsider.com

The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy

Military analysts say China could learn from the concept to improve its own navy and to assess how enemy naval forces might operate.
www.businessinsider.com www.businessinsider.com

www.sandboxx.us

Lightning Carriers: How the Marines are teaching an old ship new tricks - Sandboxx

The Marine Corps's Lighting Carrier concept could change the way we fight wars, and they don't even need any new ships to do it. The Problem In recent months, there's been a lot of discussion about America's fleet of massive super-carriers, and the threat posed to them by rapidly developing...
www.sandboxx.us www.sandboxx.us
Click to expand...
Marine WASP class is still doctrinally a Helicopter Landing Deck
 
Reashot Xigwin said:
That's because China doesn't have F-35B.
Click to expand...
You would not says such thing if you have a bit knowledge on the different doctrine/structrue between usa and chinese marine but anyway...all is well.
 
Last edited:
Get Ya Wig Split said:
Whenever tragedy strikes, I'd suggest that you don't laugh at it, since it could come back and bite you in the a$$, karma is a b!tch. Watch out little man.
Click to expand...

Your group does the same in fact this tradition of laughing at tragedies is your tradition that your group started. And in any case his response was to you saying that Japan would smoke China if there's a war. Imagine the reverse where some Chinese member says China would smoke your country if it came to war. The usual response would be something similar in nature, to demean or diminish China with a selected example.

On topic, Japan would not be able to smoke anything. Japan today is not Japan of 1930s. Compare relative global standing and wealth. Japan would need to militarize for several decades before it is at China's current firepower level. Yes yes details matter but China is no weakling in the detailed bits either. Plus if Japan gets the nuke, China will ensure NK and Iran not only have delivery systems that can smoke Japan and USA, they would be mass producing nukes and missiles. A game Japan wants to play?
 

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
Chinese Type 003 Fujian vs USS Gerald R. Ford || Who Would Win Aircraft Carrier Comparison
Replies
6
Views
1K
MajesticPug
M
Get Ya Wig Split
Japan’s Converted F-35B Carrier Leaves Dock Sporting New Bow
Replies
3
Views
497
Rusty2
Rusty2
Get Ya Wig Split
[SUPERPOWER] How Geography Made The US Ridiculously Overpowered
Replies
7
Views
370
Goritoes
Goritoes
beijingwalker
China’s new aircraft carrier will be dangerously close to matching US capabilities
Replies
0
Views
321
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Viet
Vietnam confirms upcoming visits by Japanese destroyer, American aircraft carrier
Replies
1
Views
122
REhorror
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom