Japan denounces Daily Mail report tying dead fish to Fukushima plant

By JUN HASEGAWA/ Staff Writer
December 13, 2023 at 16:40 JST

Photo/Illutration


A man collects fish carpeting a beach in Hakodate, Hokkaido, on Dec. 7. (Provided by Hokkaido Television Broadcasting)


Japan is battling uncorroborated rumors stemming from a British tabloid that water released from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant killed tons of fish that have blanketed a shoreline in Hokkaido.

“We are concerned about the unsubstantiated information,” the Fisheries Agency said.

An estimated 1,200 tons of dead sardines and mackerel washed up on about a 1 kilometer stretch of the southern coastline of Hakodate city on Dec. 7.

The reason for the mass mortality is not known, but the Hokkaido Research Organization’s Hakodate fisheries experiment station said fish sometimes wash up in huge numbers due to sudden water temperature changes or when they are fleeing from dolphins and other predators.

The fish on the beach are believed to have been part of a school migrating south toward Honshu at this time of year, the station said.

The Daily Mail, a British tabloid newspaper, suggested another reason for the mass deaths. It released a video noting that the fish had died three months after treated water was released from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Stunning images of the fish covering the beach have spread daily on social media, as have posts linking the discharged water to the fish deaths.

“There have been no abnormalities found in the results of water-monitoring surveys,” the Fisheries Agency’s propagation promotion division said. “We are concerned about the proliferation of information that is not based on scientific evidence.”

The Hakodate city government has received dozens of inquiries about the dead fish.

Locals have called mainly to offer advice or volunteer to collect and dispose of the fish, city officials said.

But some people are warning the city not to allow the fish to be eaten because they “may have died from the effects of the ALPS-treated water.”

Tokyo Electric Power Co. in August started releasing thousands of tons of water treated through the ALPS system at the nuclear plant.

The government, citing monitoring surveys, has said the water discharge is safe. It has also promised to take measures against rumors and false information that could hurt the livelihoods of fishermen in Fukushima Prefecture.

Hakodate city officials started disposing of the dead fish on Dec. 12 using heavy machinery.

Given the enormous volume of fish, the cleanup is expected to continue until the end of this month.

 

‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Japan says reason behind 1,200 tonnes of fish washing ashore is unknown​

The sardines and mackerel were found floating on the surface of the sea near the fishing port of Hakodate in Hokkaido

Thu 14 Dec 2023 04.23 GMT

5000.jpg

Sardines and mackerels are seen washed up on a beach in Hakodate, Hokkaido, northern Japan. Photograph: 瀬尾遊/AP

Officials in Japan have admitted they are struggling to determine why hundreds of tonnes of fish have washed ashore in recent days.

Earlier this month, an estimated 1,200 tonnes of sardines and mackerel were found floating on the surface of the sea off the fishing port of Hakodate in Hokkaido, forming a silver blanket stretching for more than a kilometre.

On Wednesday, officials in Nakiri, a town on the Pacific coast hundreds of miles south of Hokkaido, were confronted with 30 to 40 tonnes of Japanese scaled sardines, or sappa, which had been observed in the area a couple of days earlier.

Local fishers scrambled to collect the fish, fearing their carcasses would lower the oxygen content of the water as they decompose and damage the marine environment.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” a fisher who has worked in the area for 25 years told the Mainichi Shimbun. “It was only around last year that we began to catch sappa in Nakiri. It makes me wonder if the marine ecosystem is changing.”

Experts have speculated that the migratory fish in both areas had become stranded after being chased to the point of exhaustion by amberjack and other predatory fish. Mass mortality events can also occur when there are sudden drops in the water temperature, causing the fish to go into shock, they added.

But no one has been able to confirm the cause. “The cause is unknown at the moment,” Mikine Fujiwara, a local fisheries official, told the newspaper. “We plan to sample the seawater at the site and examine it to uncover the cause.”

Japanese government officials have blasted a report in the British newspaper the Daily Mail that appeared to link the phenomenon to the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

5000.jpg

Local authorities are urging people not to consume the fish. Photograph: 瀬尾遊/AP

The report noted that dead fish had begun washing ashore almost four months after the plant began discharging the water – which contains small quantities of the radioactive isotope tritium – into the Pacific.

The International Atomic Energy Agency approved the plan, stating in a safety review that discharging the water would have “a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment”.

China, which opposed the release and imposed a ban on Japanese seafood, has been accused of hypocrisy since its own nuclear plants routinely pump wastewater with higher levels of tritium than that found in Fukushima’s discharge.

“We are concerned about unsubstantiated information,” a Japanese fisheries agency official told the Asahi Shimbun.

Images of the fish have been widely shared on social media – many accompanied by Fukushima conspiracy theories.

“There have been no abnormalities found in the results of water-monitoring surveys,” the fisheries agency said, referring to the water that has been pumped out of the Fukushima plant so far. “We’re concerned about the proliferation of information that’s not based on scientific evidence.”

Fishing cooperatives in Fukushima had warned that the discharge would inflict further damage on the reputation of their seafood.

Town officials in Hakodate urged local people not to consume the stranded fish amid reports that some were gathering quantities to sell or eat. “We don’t know for sure under what circumstances these fish were washed up, so I don’t recommend eating them,” Takashi Fujioka, a fisheries researcher said.

They are always going to deny the effects of the radioactive water no matter what. All the morons on the forum cheering Japan to discharge the radioactive water into the ocean should go eat those dead fish.
 
If japan don't eat them it's because of the radiation. They were fresh.

It's a free catch they refused to eat.
 

