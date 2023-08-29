What's new

Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess to Visit Vietnam Sept. 20-25

_w850.jpg
Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko arrive to attend Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool


Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday formalized a plan for Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko to make an official visit to Vietnam on Sept. 20-25 to mark the 50th anniversary this year of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

This will be the couple's third official overseas trip since the Crown Prince, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, became first in line to the throne in 2019.

The Crown Prince and the Crown Princess will arrive in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on Sept. 20, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

On Sept. 21, the couple will visit the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and lay flowers. They will also attend a welcome ceremony to be hosted by the Vietnamese vice president and an event to mark the 50th anniversary of Japan-Vietnam ties.

On Sept. 22, the couple will visit Vietnam Japan University and attend a new opera performance commemorating the 50th anniversary.



