Japan Airlines is the best airline in the world, according to a recent study — see the list of the top 10 airlines

Vietnam airlines ranks 10. Not too bad.
Japan airlines, Singapore airlines come first and second.

10. Vietnam Airlines​

vietnam airlines
A Vietnam Airlines Airbus A350-941 Yu Chun Christopher Wong/S3studio/Getty Images

JAL is the best airline in the world, Singapore in 2nd: Bounce

Japan Airlines was crowned the best airline in the world. Singapore Airlines, another airline from Asia, was ranked in second place.
