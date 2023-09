James Webb telescope finds potential signature of life on Jupiter's icy moon Europa The discovery of seemingly home-grown carbon dioxide suggests Europa's ice-covered ocean could be habitable.

A false-color image of Jupiter’s moon Europa taken by NASA’s JunoCam in Sept. 2022. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS Image processing by Kevin M. Gill / Fernando Garcia Navarro CC BY 2.0)