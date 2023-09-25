What's new

🏆 James Webb telescope finds potential signature of life on Jupiter's icy moon Europa

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
34,265
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
James Webb spots Dave Bowman on Europa.
Bowman.png

James Webb telescope finds potential signature of life on Jupiter's icy moon Europa

The discovery of seemingly home-grown carbon dioxide suggests Europa's ice-covered ocean could be habitable.
The discovery of seemingly home-grown carbon dioxide suggests Europa's ice-covered ocean could be habitable.

Highly stylized view of Jupiter's icy moon Europa.

A false-color image of Jupiter’s moon Europa taken by NASA’s JunoCam in Sept. 2022. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS Image processing by Kevin M. Gill / Fernando Garcia Navarro CC BY 2.0)
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has revealed homemade carbon dioxide on Jupiter's icy moon Europa, raising the possibility that the frigid waterworld could host life.


Europa, which is a little bit smaller than Earth's moon, is covered with a crust of water ice enveloping a saltwater ocean. The presence of liquid water makes Europa an intriguing object of exploration for scientists interested in extraterrestrial life. But until now, no one had shown that the ocean contained the proper molecules, particularly carbon, which is a fundamental building block of life on Earth.

The new detection by JWST is intriguing because the carbon dioxide does not seem to have been carried by a meteorite or asteroid, and it appears in a geologically young region of the moon called Tara Regio, suggesting the gas may have formed within the moon itself.

"Previous observations from the Hubble Space Telescope show evidence for ocean-derived salt in Tara Regio," Cornell University planetary scientist Samantha Trumbo said in a statement. "Now we’re seeing that carbon dioxide is heavily concentrated there as well. We think this implies that the carbon probably has its ultimate origin in the internal ocean."

Trumbo is the lead author of one of two papers on the new Europa observations published in the journal Science on Sept. 21. Thanks to JWST’s power, researchers needed only minutes of the observatory's time to discern new details about Europa, Heidi Hammel of the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy said in the statement.

The researchers found signs of both crystalline and amorphous carbon dioxide on Europa. ("Amorphous" refers to a disorganized molecular form, as compared with the rigid patterns of crystals.) They saw high concentrations in what astronomers call "chaos regions," where the surface crust has been disrupted and there is likely movement of materials between the crust and interior ocean. Because carbon dioxide doesn't stay stable for long on Europa's surface, the researchers believe that the carbon came up from the ocean relatively recently. Europa's surface is, on average, around 60 million years old, as estimated by the few craters pockmarking the ice, according to 2022 research. The chaos terrain is generally younger than average.

Scientists are planning two missions to Europa in the upcoming years. NASA's Clipper mission, expected to launch in 2024, will provide observations of the moon from orbit, with a focus on searching for molecules and conditions conducive to life. Meanwhile, the European Space Agency launched the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) spacecraft in April; it will arrive at the gas giant in 2031. That craft will conduct 35 flybys of the three moons Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto.
 
Somehow, I am less impressed by CO2 compared to when NASA discovered Amino acid glycine in a comet:

NASA - NASA Researchers Make First Discovery of Life's Building Block in Comet

Discovery supports the theory that some of life's ingredients formed in space and were delivered to Earth long ago by meteorite and comet impacts.
www.nasa.gov

Amino acids are telltale evidence of life as it is just a hop skip and jump to go from amino acids to proteins.

Also, biological molecules have been detected outside solar system:
www.sciencedaily.com

Organic Molecule, Amino Acid-Like, Found In Constellation Sagittarius

Researchers have detected for the first time a molecule closely related to an amino acid: amino acetonitrile. A lot of attention is given to the quest for so-called "bio"-molecules, especially interstellar amino acids. Amino acids, the building blocks of proteins and therefore key ingredients...
www.sciencedaily.com
 
Too early to get exited. But Europa has been a potential life bearing body since Arthur C Clark SF days
 
Hydrothermal vent/volcano also emit carbon dioxide from carbonate rock through heat or acid reaction.
 

