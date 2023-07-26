What's new

Jakarta terms Taliban officials’ visit ‘informal’

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
97,856
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.,.

Jakarta terms Taliban officials’ visit ‘informal’

AFP
July 26, 2023

Deputy spokesperson at the Afghan foreign ministry, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, tweeted on July 14 that one of the government’s top diplomats led a “delegation” to Indonesia. — Photo courtesy Hafiz Zia’s Twitter account


Deputy spokesperson at the Afghan foreign ministry, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, tweeted on July 14 that one of the government’s top diplomats led a “delegation” to Indonesia. — Photo courtesy Hafiz Zia’s Twitter account
JAKARTA: Representatives of Afghanistan’s Taliban government travelled to Indonesia this month on an unofficial visit, the foreign ministry in Jakarta said on Tuesday, despite Kabul saying they held meetings with politicians in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation.

“My understanding is that they were in Jakarta informally for internal matters with the Afghanistan mission here,” said Indonesian foreign ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah.

But the deputy spokesperson at the Afghan foreign ministry, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, tweeted on July 14 that one of the government’s top diplomats led a “delegation” to Indonesia.

He stated, “The delegation held useful meetings and discussions with some scholars, politicians and businessmen in Indonesia for strengthening bilateral political and economic relations.

The official did not disclose which Indonesian politicians the Afghan delegation met.

Faizasyah claimed there were no official meetings between Afghan and Indonesian government officials.


www.dawn.com

Jakarta terms Taliban officials’ visit ‘informal’

deputy spokesperson at the Afghan foreign ministry had said previously that one of the govt’s top diplomats led a “delegation” to Indonesia.
www.dawn.com
 
It’s good that no one is recognizing them without concessions. Something Pakistan to keep pressing partners to maintain. We need the western border secure so we can do business with the afghans without having always look over our shoulder.
 
ghazi52 said:
,.,.,.

Jakarta terms Taliban officials’ visit ‘informal’

AFP
July 26, 2023

Deputy spokesperson at the Afghan foreign ministry, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, tweeted on July 14 that one of the government’s top diplomats led a “delegation” to Indonesia. — Photo courtesy Hafiz Zia’s Twitter account


Deputy spokesperson at the Afghan foreign ministry, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, tweeted on July 14 that one of the government’s top diplomats led a “delegation” to Indonesia. — Photo courtesy Hafiz Zia’s Twitter account
JAKARTA: Representatives of Afghanistan’s Taliban government travelled to Indonesia this month on an unofficial visit, the foreign ministry in Jakarta said on Tuesday, despite Kabul saying they held meetings with politicians in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation.

“My understanding is that they were in Jakarta informally for internal matters with the Afghanistan mission here,” said Indonesian foreign ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah.

But the deputy spokesperson at the Afghan foreign ministry, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, tweeted on July 14 that one of the government’s top diplomats led a “delegation” to Indonesia.

He stated, “The delegation held useful meetings and discussions with some scholars, politicians and businessmen in Indonesia for strengthening bilateral political and economic relations.

The official did not disclose which Indonesian politicians the Afghan delegation met.

Faizasyah claimed there were no official meetings between Afghan and Indonesian government officials.


www.dawn.com

Jakarta terms Taliban officials’ visit ‘informal’

deputy spokesperson at the Afghan foreign ministry had said previously that one of the govt’s top diplomats led a “delegation” to Indonesia.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
Why taliban going indonesia? trade? or for cup of tea.
 
FuturePAF said:
It’s good that no one is recognizing them without concessions. Something Pakistan to keep pressing partners to maintain. We need the western border secure so we can do business with the afghans without having always look over our shoulder.
Click to expand...
I thought Pakistan officially recognised the Taleban govt, no ?
 
Azadkashmir said:
Why taliban going indonesia? trade? or for cup of tea.
Click to expand...

We have big Mining companies in here. There are SOE mining companies where Taliban would want to approch.

Even Amman Mineral, a big mining company which controlling stakes owned by Muslim entrepreneur could be approached as well. Amman Mineral is 10 biggest company in Indonesia based on market capitalization. The Muslim owner also own Medco Energy, second biggest oil and gas company in Indonesia after state owned Pertamina.

I sense Taliban approache them due to Afghanistan mining potential. Coal, Chopper, Gold, Oil, Gas, etc.

Big Mining companies own by Bakrie Brothers, Kalla Group, Adaro Energy, and Indika Energy (All of them own by Muslim entrepreneurs) could be approached as well. These are mammoth in term of coal mining, except Kalla Group that focuses on manufacturing industries, but they all also have Gold and other mineral mining companies.

Kalla Group owner, Yusuf Kalla, is also close to Taliban. Very close.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

ghazi52
Taliban GDI team quietly visits Islamabad
Replies
6
Views
778
Olympus81
O
ghazi52
Taliban administration orders beauty salons in Afghanistan to close
2 3
Replies
32
Views
523
ghazi52
ghazi52
Menthol
China’s Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway: Japanese Media Highlights Insurmountable Gap in High-Speed Rail Tech
Replies
11
Views
159
Indos
Indos
Indos
Burning of the Quran in Sweden, Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Summon Ambassador Marina Berg
2 3
Replies
30
Views
3K
Beast
B
ghazi52
Pakistani delegation in Kabul to discuss security-related matters
Replies
6
Views
976
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom