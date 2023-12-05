What's new

Jakarta reports infections linked to ‘mystery pneumonia’

2018_10_11_56003_1539221840._large.jpg

The Health Ministry released a circular in late November calling on health workers across the country to increase their monitoring of respiratory illnesses, after a recent outbreak of “mystery pneumonia” in northern China.(Shutterstock/Lemau Studio)


The Jakarta Health Agency has reported an unspecified number of suspected Mycoplasma pneumoniae cases among children, only days after the Health Ministry called for increased surveillance against the bacterium that is thought to be behind a recent pneumonia outbreak in northern China. The agency’s epidemiological surveillance and immunization head Ngabila Salama said on Sunday that several children had been diagnosed with M. pneumoniae infection after their polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for the bacterium returned positive results. M. pneumoniae typically affects younger children, and symptoms include coughing and sore throat. The illness is usually mild, and doctors sometimes call it “walking pneumonia” for this reason.
 

