Jagran: India carried out surgical strike inside Pakistan, 12 to 15 commandos carried out the mission

The Indian Army has once again killed the enemy by entering his house. This time our brave men crossed the Line of Control from the middle of Rajouri and Poonch districts and completely destroyed four launching pads of terrorists operating in Nakyal of Kotli in P o KSeven to eight terrorists are reported to have been killed in this surgical strike which went inside about two and a half kilometers. Some of them may also be members of the Bat. Whereas, all our bravehearts have returned safely.Till now Pakistan's silence on this shows how scared it is. Certainly, like the surgical strike done by the Indian Army after the Uri attack and the Balakot air strike by the Air Force after the Pulwama attack, this time Pakistan will try its best to hide the action taken in Nakyal.Meanwhile, according to the news agency Reuters, Riyaz Mughal, Superintendent of Police of Kotli district of Ghulam Jammu and Kashmir, has said that an elderly man working in the field has died in the firing of the Indian Army. It is clear from this statement that this time also Pakistan is trying to hide its terrorist activities.According to sources, 12 to 15 commandos of the Special Forces of the Indian Army crossed the LoC on foot from between Tarkundi sector of Rajouri and Bhimbhar Gali of Poonch. Our commandos moved forward with full vigilance at night and raided four launching pads of terrorists at Nakayal in Kotli district of Ghulam Jammu and Kashmir, within about two and a half kilometers. The terrorists and the members of BAT didn't even get a chance to blink an eye.Explain that Pakistan has formed a bat team by mixing its army and terrorists, which remains active near the border and attacks whenever it gets a chance. As long as the Pakistani army was active, all our brave men returned to their border after completing the operation. This surgical strike is being considered a complete success.By conducting another surgical strike, India has given a clear message to Pakistan and the world that we will neither allow any kind of terrorist activities to flourish near our border nor will we allow any conspiracy hatched against India to succeed.According to my own assessment, this ops was likely done at brigade/division goc level