GCL Technology Holdings Limited reported strong revenue for the first half of 2023, while JA Solar says it will invest CNY 2.72 billion ($578.7 million) in 5 GW of N-type solar cell capacity in Vietnam.
SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 PV MAGAZINE
Image: Reegan Moen, Wikimedia Commons
JA Solar to build 5 GW of cell capacity in Vietnam
