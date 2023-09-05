What's new

JA Solar to build 5 GW of cell capacity in Vietnam

Viet

Viet

GCL Technology Holdings Limited reported strong revenue for the first half of 2023, while JA Solar says it will invest CNY 2.72 billion ($578.7 million) in 5 GW of N-type solar cell capacity in Vietnam.
SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 PV MAGAZINE
Mojave_Desert_solar_a_photovoltaic_power_station_36293687466.jpeg

Image: Reegan Moen, Wikimedia Commons

www.pv-magazine-australia.com

