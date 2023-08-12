J&K: MiG-29 fighter jets replace MiG-21 aircraft at Srinagar air base to tackle threats on Pak, China fronts

All PLAAF airfields, except Nyingchi and Taxkorgan, are situated at altitudes well above 10,000 feet. What military utility they offer to PLAAF is questionable since planes taking off from such altitudes can only carry a fraction of their full load. The case is at such high altitudes you need a minimum speed to maintain enough lift to not stall. Maneuvers and other things require even higher relative speed to the wing.So, the higher the altitude, thinner the air, greater the stall speed. Now, the problem does not end here. Due to the high variability of temperature throughout the day (freezing cold at night and ~20 deg. in day), combined with humidity conditions, the density of air keeps on changing dynamically, which cause erratic lift patterns, especially for aircraft with a low aerofoil (fighter jets).To water down what I wrote above, a fighter jet will be able to take off with a long runway run in morning and evening timeframes, at noon, it might overshoot the runaway with the same payload. Due to high actual air speed at an altitude corresponding to the same indicated airspeed, landing and take-off runs are excessively long. For eight months in a year (September to April), PLAAF operations will be severely affected due to extremely low temperatures, icy strong surface winds, and extensive ice accumulation over the runway.Majority of the PLAAF airfields in Tibet are affected by extensive fog. Sustained day/night operations are virtually impossible.Ah, did I mention higher take-off and landing speeds (required for high-altitude runaways) cause more wear-and-tear of landing gear and frequent tire bursts ?