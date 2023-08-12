What's new

J&K: MiG-29 fighter jets replace MiG-21 aircraft at Srinagar air base to tackle threats on Pak, China fronts

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
61,406
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

J&K: MiG-29 fighter jets replace MiG-21 aircraft at Srinagar air base to tackle threats on Pak, China fronts

Aug 12, 2023, 09:56AM ISTSource: TOI.in

msid-102668211,imgsize-965843.cms


MiG-29 fighter aircraft have been deployed at Srinagar base replacing the MiG-21 jets. The Tridents squadron of MiG-29 known as the ‘Defender of the North’ has replaced the MiG-21 squadron earlier stationed there. Srinagar air base has traditionally been responsible for taking care of threat from Pakistan. However, the MiG-29 squadron at Srinagar base will be able to handle threats on both fronts (Pakistan and China).

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

J&K: MiG-29 fighter jets replace MiG-21 aircraft at Srinagar air base to tackle threats on Pak, China fronts | TOI Original - Times of India Videos

MiG-29 fighter aircraft have been deployed at Srinagar base replacing the MiG-21 jets. The Tridents squadron of MiG-29 known as the ‘Defender of the North’ has replaced the MiG-21 squadron earlier stationed there. Srinagar air base has traditionally been responsible for taking care of threat...
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
All PLAAF airfields, except Nyingchi and Taxkorgan, are situated at altitudes well above 10,000 feet. What military utility they offer to PLAAF is questionable since planes taking off from such altitudes can only carry a fraction of their full load. The case is at such high altitudes you need a minimum speed to maintain enough lift to not stall. Maneuvers and other things require even higher relative speed to the wing.

So, the higher the altitude, thinner the air, greater the stall speed. Now, the problem does not end here. Due to the high variability of temperature throughout the day (freezing cold at night and ~20 deg. in day), combined with humidity conditions, the density of air keeps on changing dynamically, which cause erratic lift patterns, especially for aircraft with a low aerofoil (fighter jets).

To water down what I wrote above, a fighter jet will be able to take off with a long runway run in morning and evening timeframes, at noon, it might overshoot the runaway with the same payload. Due to high actual air speed at an altitude corresponding to the same indicated airspeed, landing and take-off runs are excessively long. For eight months in a year (September to April), PLAAF operations will be severely affected due to extremely low temperatures, icy strong surface winds, and extensive ice accumulation over the runway.

Majority of the PLAAF airfields in Tibet are affected by extensive fog. Sustained day/night operations are virtually impossible.

Ah, did I mention higher take-off and landing speeds (required for high-altitude runaways) cause more wear-and-tear of landing gear and frequent tire bursts ?
1691817352717.png
 
NG Missile Vessels said:
All PLAAF airfields, except Nyingchi and Taxkorgan, are situated at altitudes well above 10,000 feet. What military utility they offer to PLAAF is questionable since planes taking off from such altitudes can only carry a fraction of their full load. The case is at such high altitudes you need a minimum speed to maintain enough lift to not stall. Maneuvers and other things require even higher relative speed to the wing.

So, the higher the altitude, thinner the air, greater the stall speed. Now, the problem does not end here. Due to the high variability of temperature throughout the day (freezing cold at night and ~20 deg. in day), combined with humidity conditions, the density of air keeps on changing dynamically, which cause erratic lift patterns, especially for aircraft with a low aerofoil (fighter jets).

To water down what I wrote above, a fighter jet will be able to take off with a long runway run in morning and evening timeframes, at noon, it might overshoot the runaway with the same payload. Due to high actual air speed at an altitude corresponding to the same indicated airspeed, landing and take-off runs are excessively long. For eight months in a year (September to April), PLAAF operations will be severely affected due to extremely low temperatures, icy strong surface winds, and extensive ice accumulation over the runway.

Majority of the PLAAF airfields in Tibet are affected by extensive fog. Sustained day/night operations are virtually impossible.

Ah, did I mention higher take-off and landing speeds (required for high-altitude runaways) cause more wear-and-tear of landing gear and frequent tire bursts ?
View attachment 945398
Click to expand...
But it's almost a curse for Indian planes, whenever they fly close to the Chinese border, they crash by themselves, check the similar news for the past couples of years, you will find a lot.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Is IAF’s entire MiG-21 fleet facing ‘May Day’ call?
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
78
Views
4K
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
beijingwalker
‘Flying Coffins’: Three Dead As MiG Jet Crashes In India
Replies
8
Views
740
Hellfire2006
H
Zarvan
PLA Eastern Theater Command replaces legacy aircraft with more J-16 fighter jets
Replies
0
Views
826
Zarvan
Zarvan
N
Tejas Fighter Deployed In Kashmir? Speculation Rife As Indigenous Aircraft Spotted At Awantipur During Western Air Command Chief's Visit
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
Orca
“It’s A Suicide Mission, SAAR!”: Indian Air Force Squadron Disbanded Due to Refusal By Pilots To Get Airborne
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
105
Views
10K
TopGun786
TopGun786

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom