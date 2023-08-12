J&K: MiG-29 fighter jets replace MiG-21 aircraft at Srinagar air base to tackle threats on Pak, China fronts

beijingwalker
J&K: MiG-29 fighter jets replace MiG-21 aircraft at Srinagar air base to tackle threats on Pak, China frontsAug 12, 2023, 09:56AM ISTSource: TOI.in
MiG-29 fighter aircraft have been deployed at Srinagar base replacing the MiG-21 jets. The Tridents squadron of MiG-29 known as the ‘Defender of the North’ has replaced the MiG-21 squadron earlier stationed there. Srinagar air base has traditionally been responsible for taking care of threat from Pakistan. However, the MiG-29 squadron at Srinagar base will be able to handle threats on both fronts (Pakistan and China).
