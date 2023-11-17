It's time to admit Chinese culture is superior to Indian culture

kankan326
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2011
- Messages
- 5,203
- Reaction score
- -13
- Country
- Location
Countries and regions that are heavily influenced by Chinese culture( or Confucianism）： China mainland, Taiwan, Singapore, Hongkong, Japan, North and South Korea, Vietnam.
Similarities: 1,Use or used Chinese characters as basic writing systems. 2, Use chopsticks as eating utensils. 3, Majority people are atheists.
Countries and regions that heavily influenced by Indian culture: India, Pakistan, Bengal, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, China's Tibet.
Similarities: 1, Use Sanskrit or variants as writing systems. 2, Directly use hand as eating utensil. 3, Majority people are religious.
Obviously sino-sphere countries are much developed, clean, orderly. Countries influenced by Indian culture are backward, dirty and chaotic.
I believe sino-sphere will be more advanced in science and technologies than the Anglo-Saxon countries(5 eyes) in the near future.
Similarities: 1,Use or used Chinese characters as basic writing systems. 2, Use chopsticks as eating utensils. 3, Majority people are atheists.
Countries and regions that heavily influenced by Indian culture: India, Pakistan, Bengal, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, China's Tibet.
Similarities: 1, Use Sanskrit or variants as writing systems. 2, Directly use hand as eating utensil. 3, Majority people are religious.
Obviously sino-sphere countries are much developed, clean, orderly. Countries influenced by Indian culture are backward, dirty and chaotic.
I believe sino-sphere will be more advanced in science and technologies than the Anglo-Saxon countries(5 eyes) in the near future.