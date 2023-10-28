It's Official. Tata To Make iPhones In India For Global Market Tata Group will start making Apple iPhones in India for domestic and global markets within two and a half years, announced Electronics and Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar today.

The Tata Group will soon make India’s first homegrown iPhone after Wistron Corp approved the sale of an assembly plant near Bengaluru. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said manufacture would start within two and a half years. The airline-to-software conglomerate has been in talks with the Taiwanese iPhone maker for more than a year to take over the plant.Wistron is one of three Taiwanese iPhone manufacturers in India, along with Foxconn and Pegatron. It has sought to diversify its business beyond thin-margin iPhone manufacturing into areas such as servers, agreeing to sell its iPhone production business in China to a competitor in 2020.In a tweet, the minister lauded this move and called it a realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to propel "India into becoming a trusted and major hub for smartphone manufacturing and exports".Industry experts said that with their ambition on semiconductors and EVs, it only makes sense for the Tata Group to gain expertise in manufacturing high-end iPhones in the country."With the Wistron acquisition, Tata Group will get a leg-up on its electronics manufacturing ambitions with the iPhones, and the possibility of manufacturing top-end iPhone models as well in the near future. We anticipate 'Make in India' to gain further momentum, and India to emerge as a major fulcrum in the global electronics value chain," Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, told IANS.In the years ahead, the Tata Group has the potential to solidify their position as a pivotal player in the iPhone manufacturing ecosystem.Wistron's factory in Karnataka, that employs about 12,000 people, constitutes a major chunk of its business in the country.As the iPhone consumption increases in the country, Apple needs more suppliers to ramp up production here, as it reportedly aims to take away a significant chunk of manufacturing from China to countries like India and Vietnam.Driven by domestic manufacturing, Apple iPhones are set to garner 7 per cent market share in the Android-dominated smartphone market in India this year, according to latest data.Apple iPhone shipments grew 68 per cent (year-on-year) in the first half of this year in the country.CMR estimates the iPhone 15 shipments in the launch quarter (October-December period) to hover around 65 per cent, driven by an increased 'Make in India' initiative.For the first time, 'Make in India' iPhone 15 units were exported to other countries within a short span of time from its global launch last month.Apple received tremendous response to the iPhone 15 series in the country -- nearly 50 per cent more from last year.Apple had set a June quarter record in India, driven by the robust sales of iPhones, according to CEO Tim Cook.Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint, told that Tatas' semiconductor ambitions are serious and came at a very important juncture amid India's digital goals."First, they can leverage the semiconductor strength in their EV business and second, their chips can be aligned with Apple in the future and the learning curve will be great for them," Pathak told IANS.India is now the second-biggest manufacturing hub for mobile phones due to heavy investment from original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and companies dealing in components and parts, according to Counterpoint.The country saw mobile phone exports worth $5.5 billion (over Rs 45,000 crore) in the April-August period in the current fiscal year (FY24), government and industry data showed.As per the estimates by the Department of Commerce and the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), the April-August period saw mobile phone exports worth $5.5 billion, against $3 billion (about Rs 25,000 crore) in the same period in FY22-23.India is set to cross Rs 1,20,000 crore in mobile phone exports in the current fiscal year, with Apple leading the market with more than 50 per cent in FY24