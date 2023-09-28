What's new

‘It’s not a Cold War’: PM calls out West’s ‘obsession’ to contain China

tribune.com.pk

West 'over-obsessed' to contain China: PM | The Express Tribune

Pakistan has been treated unfairly by the West in the last 30 years, says Kakar
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has said that Pakistan was focusing on its own interests without choosing sides in the great power competition, and that the West was "over-obsessed" with efforts to contain China.

The prime minister, in an interview with the Washington Post during his visit to New York to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly session published on Wednesday, said that Pakistan intended to stay “neutral” on Russia’s war with Ukraine and saw China as its “all-weather friend” and “strategic partner.”

"It’s not a Cold War. There is no Iron Curtain here. It’s not that opaque. Everybody sees what is happening," the prime minister said and added that the West was “over-obsessed” with efforts to contain China.

The premier said that Pakistan was charting a path, designed to avoid getting caught up in the competition between the West and Russia and China, adding that Islamabad had no intention of committing to either camp in the growing US-China rivalry.

By siding with the West against the Soviets and again after 9/11, Pakistan paid a high price, Kakar said. “Pakistan in the last 30 years, has been treated unfairly by the West,” he added.

“Every nation for itself... Why should we be worried about this competition? It's between two great powers, two great civilisations, and the implications [affect] 150-plus countries. And Pakistan is just one of them,” PM Kakar remarked.

Mentioning Pakistan's "neutral" stance on Ukraine, the prime minister said: "This crisis is creating challenges and at the same time it is creating opportunities also within the region, and we are looking at it both ways.”

PM Kakar flatly denied the allegations in a media report of Pakistan moving any munitions to Ukraine saying, “We have not gone for any sale which was directly intended for the Ukraine, not any sort of transactions, even through a third party."

PM denies abuses against PTI workers

Regarding the arrest of workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the prime minister denied the alleged abuses and compared Pakistan’s actions to the arrests in the United States of those who attacked the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Arrests are being made for unlawful actions, somebody who’s involved in arson or vandalism,” he said. “This is not the kind of behaviour which is promoted or vindicated by any liberal democracy. So why is it being even expected of Pakistan that we should condone such behaviours?”
 

