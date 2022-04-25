What's new

It's good to be unbanned

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

fgm.jpg


.
 
but don't you agree @Wood ?

vo baat nhi rahi, spl the post august 5 2019 purge aka cyber-genocide of Indians of all hues here, they wiped a whole generation out.

I know none of these characters IRL apart from here but there were real people behind those names and it's a shame they're gone.

remlel.jpg
 
How did you escape the purge? :laugh:
 
jamahir said:
@-=virus=-, why did you get banned ?
Click to expand...
I made a rather rude comment to someone who had a religious take on the ousting of Imran Khan. Thought it was pretty milquetoast, if a bit smarky :lol:

Wood said:
How did you escape the purge? :laugh:
Click to expand...
Never got too deep in haram land all guns blazing like those yahoos ? :laugh:

but meri sniping pakdi jaati..

they should have like a cemetery section of all the martyred trolls *lights candle for Major Ganguly and his platoon
🕯️


some people suspect it may have been a coup of sorts by the Barishal Bomber squadron ;)

@Joe Shearer any thoughts ? :sarcastic:
 
-=virus=- said:
I made a rather rude comment to someone who had a religious take on the ousting of Imran Khan. Thought it was pretty milquetoast, if a bit smarky :lol:


Never got too deep in haram land all guns blazing like those yahoos ? :laugh:

but meri sniping pakdi jaati..

they should have like a cemetery section of all the martyred trolls *lights candle for Major Ganguly and his platoon
🕯️


some people suspect it may have been a coup of sorts by the Barishal Bomber squadron ;)

@Joe Shearer any thoughts ? :sarcastic:
Click to expand...
I thought that was my pic.

-=virus=- said:
forum ? more like a nation of all the perma'd Indians here over the years. :P

those were the glory days.. Sarthak, Guru, Doc et all

Doc even flipped and became rabidly anti hindutva/Modi .. still got the hammer.. oh well
Click to expand...
He is psychotic.
He reads these, particularly posts by people he especially likes, so he'll read this. Fucking arsehole.
 
-=virus=- said:
some people suspect it may have been a coup of sorts by the Barishal Bomber squadron ;)

@Joe Shearer any thoughts ? :sarcastic:
Click to expand...
Nothing personal, but that is the kind of cheap gibe that you are known for. Since you don't know the meaning of loyalty, you assume that nobody else does either. Again, not a big deal, but you shouldn't make slimy insinuations.
 
Joe Shearer said:
He is psychotic.
He reads these, particularly posts by people he especially likes, so he'll read this. Fucking arsehole.
Click to expand...
lol, his 'barishal bomber' tag for you got your goat ? :haha:


Joe Shearer said:
Nothing personal, but that is the kind of cheap gibe that you are known for. Since you don't know the meaning of loyalty, you assume that nobody else does either. Again, not a big deal, but you shouldn't make slimy insinuations.
Click to expand...
..just a humble albeit keen observer of the various goings on here for years now.

I shall continue to speak about the great forum purge post 5th August of 2019, one which only accelerated post the stone laying ceremony at Ayodhya almost a year to that date.

That was a fun crew, Col Ranjeet, General Manavan, Sepoy Guru, Field Marshal Doc.. there were other heroes too, the names of whom, unfortunately skip me.

and not to make 'slimy insinuations', but I do guess you were glad to see the back of that crew..

at most I'm guilty of a bad assumption, and for that I am sorry.
 
-=virus=- said:
and not to make 'slimy insinuations', but I do guess you were glad to see the back of that crew..
Click to expand...
You forget that the ban affected all Indians impartially, both those with whom I had severe disagreements, about whose departure contrary to rumour I did not buy a cake, and those who were my friends and felt that they did not feel welcome and left.

If you knew the history of these, the earlier departures were in 2017, and those people were the ones who formed another forum. The 2019 ones had their views, I had my views, neither side felt the need to examine these views further.

As for the rest, I note your very graceful gesture, and acknowledge it. Let us move on.
 

