It's good to be unbanned

forum ? more like a nation of all the perma'd Indians here over the years.You can start a forum for all Indians banned from PDF
I made a rather rude comment to someone who had a religious take on the ousting of Imran Khan. Thought it was pretty milquetoast, if a bit smarky
Never got too deep in haram land all guns blazing like those yahoos ?How did you escape the purge?
Never got too deep in haram land all guns blazing like those yahoos ?
but meri sniping pakdi jaati..
they should have like a cemetery section of all the martyred trolls *lights candle for Major Ganguly and his platoon
some people suspect it may have been a coup of sorts by the Barishal Bomber squadron
@Joe Shearer any thoughts ?
forum ? more like a nation of all the perma'd Indians here over the years.
those were the glory days.. Sarthak, Guru, Doc et all
Doc even flipped and became rabidly anti hindutva/Modi .. still got the hammer.. oh well
Nothing personal, but that is the kind of cheap gibe that you are known for. Since you don't know the meaning of loyalty, you assume that nobody else does either. Again, not a big deal, but you shouldn't make slimy insinuations.some people suspect it may have been a coup of sorts by the Barishal Bomber squadron
He reads these, particularly posts by people he especially likes, so he'll read this. Fucking arsehole.
lol, his 'barishal bomber' tag for you got your goat ?He is psychotic.
He reads these, particularly posts by people he especially likes, so he'll read this. Fucking arsehole.
..just a humble albeit keen observer of the various goings on here for years now.Nothing personal, but that is the kind of cheap gibe that you are known for. Since you don't know the meaning of loyalty, you assume that nobody else does either. Again, not a big deal, but you shouldn't make slimy insinuations.
You forget that the ban affected all Indians impartially, both those with whom I had severe disagreements, about whose departure contrary to rumour I did not buy a cake, and those who were my friends and felt that they did not feel welcome and left.and not to make 'slimy insinuations', but I do guess you were glad to see the back of that crew..