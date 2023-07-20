What's new

Italian girl holds a sign in Chinese to alert Chinese tourists against thieves in Milan

Italian girl holds a sign in Chinese to alert Chinese tourists to watch out for thieves and pickpockets in Milan railway and subway stations.Pickpocketing and robbery are almost non exsitent in China and Chinese people are not mentally perpared and conscious to this criminal activity, consequently they are the most vulnerable bunch to fall victim and very often are targetted by the pickpockets in Europe.


微信图片_20230720142956.png
 

