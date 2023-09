Mugen said: You know what I find really funny about Shias in general? They talk about how they would not let a repeat of Karbala happen again, but against the yazadi Pakistani army, they are silent and won't fight back. Click to expand...

Wrong context brother, that aside, ever wonder why 72 were martyred? Cause Karbala wasn’t for everybody it was the ultimate test, in Islamic history in my opinion, there have been two instances of the like, the first was the battle of badr, imagine this scenario, 313 having the ultimate faith in one individual that he is on haq and willing to sacrifice everything. Second instance is Karbala in which 72 had the ultimate faith, one battle was for the survival of Islam and the second one was to sustain Islam. Imagine in todays world where you have a family and responsibilities and all of a sudden you are asked to sacrifice everything and lay down your life for the ultimate sacrifice, a lot of us WILL tremble. I have read that when Imam Mahdi comes a lot of muslims will tell him to go back as his mission is interfering with their personal lives and responsibilities as their wives and children are complaining of hunger. It is never so easy brother.We keep talking about yazeed, he WAS the ultimate perpetrator, but do we think Imam Hussain did not admonish the people who were after his life that he is the GRANDSON of the prophet? The chief of the people of jannah? They knew but they still did the horrific act for which they will/ are being punished, it showcases the depravity of human nature, no wonder we needed a prophet who was the embodiment of mercy to lead us, no matter what the secular fools today say about his holy eminence. Toh phir Jan unhon ne haya nahi ki, toh asim muneer aur tola kis khait ki muuli hain?