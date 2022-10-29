What's new

ISRO carries out key test of its heaviest rocket's engine

Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jan 29, 2011
Messages
18,472
Reaction score
-4
Country
India
Location
United States

The engine is assigned for the LVM3-M3 mission identified for launching the next 36 OneWeb India-1 satellites​


The flight acceptance hot test of CE-20 engine has been carried out in the High Altitude Test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.
The engine is assigned for the LVM3-M3 mission identified for launching the next 36 OneWeb India-1 satellites, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

Sources said these satellites of OneWeb, the London-based satellite communications company, are expected to be launched by the NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the ISRO's commercial arm, aboard LVM3 early next year.

Friday's flight acceptance test comes within days of the launch of the first set of 36 OneWeb satellites by the NSIL from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC- SHAR) in Sriharikota on October 23.

According to OneWeb, its partnership with NSIL and ISRO demonstrated its commitment to provide connectivity across the length and breadth of India by 2023.

From Ladakh to Kanyakumari and Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh, OneWeb will bring secured solutions not only to enterprises but also to towns, villages, municipalities and schools, including the hardest-to-reach areas across the country, it said.

"OneWeb's commitment to enhance connectivity in India is backed by Bharti Global, its largest investor", the company said.

NSIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Radhakrishnan D had said: "We look forward to strengthening our partnership with OneWeb and utilising the potential that LEO connectivity has to deliver broadband services across India.”

Last Sunday's launch marked the rocket's entry into the global commercial launch service market, according to the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency.

NSIL, a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Space, had earlier signed two launch service contracts with the Network Access Associated Limited (OneWeb) for launching a total of 72 OneWeb LEO (low earth orbit) satellites on-board ISRO's LVM3.

LVM3, ISRO's heaviest rocket, is capable of launching a four ton class of satellite to Geosynchronous Transfer orbit.

LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark 3) is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage.

 
Skull and Bones said:

The engine is assigned for the LVM3-M3 mission identified for launching the next 36 OneWeb India-1 satellites​


The flight acceptance hot test of CE-20 engine has been carried out in the High Altitude Test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.
The engine is assigned for the LVM3-M3 mission identified for launching the next 36 OneWeb India-1 satellites, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

Sources said these satellites of OneWeb, the London-based satellite communications company, are expected to be launched by the NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the ISRO's commercial arm, aboard LVM3 early next year.

Friday's flight acceptance test comes within days of the launch of the first set of 36 OneWeb satellites by the NSIL from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC- SHAR) in Sriharikota on October 23.

According to OneWeb, its partnership with NSIL and ISRO demonstrated its commitment to provide connectivity across the length and breadth of India by 2023.

From Ladakh to Kanyakumari and Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh, OneWeb will bring secured solutions not only to enterprises but also to towns, villages, municipalities and schools, including the hardest-to-reach areas across the country, it said.

"OneWeb's commitment to enhance connectivity in India is backed by Bharti Global, its largest investor", the company said.

NSIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Radhakrishnan D had said: "We look forward to strengthening our partnership with OneWeb and utilising the potential that LEO connectivity has to deliver broadband services across India.”

Last Sunday's launch marked the rocket's entry into the global commercial launch service market, according to the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency.

NSIL, a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Space, had earlier signed two launch service contracts with the Network Access Associated Limited (OneWeb) for launching a total of 72 OneWeb LEO (low earth orbit) satellites on-board ISRO's LVM3.

LVM3, ISRO's heaviest rocket, is capable of launching a four ton class of satellite to Geosynchronous Transfer orbit.

LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark 3) is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage.

Click to expand...
Are there enough areas/populations unserved by terrestrial signals (wired/wireless) to make satellite links worthwhile?
 
epebble said:
Are there enough areas/populations unserved by terrestrial signals (wired/wireless) to make satellite links worthwhile?
Click to expand...

There are many remote villages where optical fiber cables will not be economical.
 
epebble said:
They can be served by Microwave. There is a technology called https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WiMAX to serve Internet over Microwave.
Click to expand...

For reliable high bandwidth Wimax, you need a high bandwidth telecom connection. Most of rural India telecom is still dominated by state owned BSNL telecom service, and they are still struggling to roll out 4G connection.
 
Powerful SCE-200 engine into final testing. Start of launching really heavy payloads. ISRO doubles the thrust of its heaviest engine

 

Similar threads

INS_Vikrant
ISRO launches India's largest rocket LVM3 with 36 OneWeb satellites
2 3
Replies
34
Views
4K
Hephaestus
Hephaestus
N
ISRO 🇮🇳 Will Next Launch Seven Singaporean Satellites, Including Imaging Satellite For Government, Using PSLV-C56 On 30 July
Replies
0
Views
260
NG Missile Vessels
N
Skull and Bones
Countdown begins for ISRO's historic rocket launch
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
Black Tornado
Black Tornado
M
India to launch 36 satellited for UK
Replies
1
Views
445
Falcon26
Falcon26
N
ISRO PSLV launch: 7 Singaporean satellites placed into intended orbits
Replies
8
Views
426
VkdIndian
VkdIndian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom