What's new

Isreal is getting non stop weapons from USA france Uk Poland. Must more then what given to Ukraine

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2015
Messages
4,538
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Isreal is getting non stop weapons from USA france Uk Poland. Must more then what they given to Ukraine in two years fresh 5000 amaraicn soldersare involved in war against Palestine. People who are following Cargo flights and ships they have noticed western miltry cargo Aeroplanes Continuously flying to Isreal and Jordan. Jordan King is helping Isreal... West is supplying weapons to Isreal it is 20 times greater then they given to Ukraine. West took its side with occupied forces and they will go for any extent. they have to control Arab and they need Palestine at any cost even they have to kill 2 million palestinians. Reason why they have given full authority to Isreali to kill and Whitewash palestinians
This all event is very familiar to crusades wars. Those who have read Crusade history they can see 100% Similarities.
 

Similar threads

Cash GK
China has reportedly dispatched multiple warships, including two advanced 052D Middle East
Replies
6
Views
271
Cash GK
Cash GK
Muhammed45
  • Poll
Poll : Will Russia use nuclear and WMD weapons against Ukraine?
Replies
3
Views
549
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
beijingwalker
Mass still matters: What the US military should learn from Ukraine
Replies
1
Views
209
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Vapnope
Eight lessons air forces are learning from the war in Ukraine
Replies
9
Views
1K
One_Nation
O
AsianLion
New Orders: Cut all Overseas Pakistanis relations to Pakistan| Pakistanis around the World are second class traitors, their interference must stop!
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
Neelo
Neelo

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom