Isreal is getting non stop weapons from USA france Uk Poland. Must more then what given to Ukraine

Isreal is getting non stop weapons from USA france Uk Poland. Must more then what they given to Ukraine in two years fresh 5000 amaraicn soldersare involved in war against Palestine. People who are following Cargo flights and ships they have noticed western miltry cargo Aeroplanes Continuously flying to Isreal and Jordan. Jordan King is helping Isreal... West is supplying weapons to Isreal it is 20 times greater then they given to Ukraine. West took its side with occupied forces and they will go for any extent. they have to control Arab and they need Palestine at any cost even they have to kill 2 million palestinians. Reason why they have given full authority to Isreali to kill and Whitewash palestinians

This all event is very familiar to crusades wars. Those who have read Crusade history they can see 100% Similarities.