Israel’s One-State Reality | It’s Time to Give Up on the Two-State Solution

Two state solution is in the best interest of Israel not the other way around or they risk being homeless again in decades from now. Al-Aqsa is a pain in their azz because it will eventually be claimed by some entities whether it is future elements or current but stragetically Israel has no perma-future and they know that themselves and the only thing that could give them a hope of a long-lasting existence there is a two state solution but other then that Israel is a temporary project. If anything in the Mideast always new empires and regimes rise like a phoenix hostile elements will rise frpm this region who has the logistical capability to lay Israel and anyone who helps it to waste.



Right now the only existence reality of Israel is America but they themselves might not be around or in this shape for long and civilizations are growing advancing everywhere it could be not long enough before the tie could swing the other directions just 2-3 decades from now.



The Mideast is one of the most unpredictable region and just watch how many great powers have risen from this area in just last 2500 years or so? many world hegemonic leaders and it won't be any different in the future something will rise to solo world superpower out of the blue. Just look how many great powers that came out of this region in that timespan.. Ancient Egypt, The babylonians, Ottomans, Sassinds, The Caliphate, Seljuqs, the Achaemenids, Abbasid, the Mamlukis and Ayyubids.



If you look at it seems unlikely that something world changing can come out of it but it has been the tradition of the region nonetheless and I don't think it will be any different. But A continued tradition.



All the prophets came out of this region and born into the mideast and All the stories and miraculous tales are from this region. It is a magical region and the center of the world both religiously, politically and geopgraphically