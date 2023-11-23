Israeli TV host calls for genocide of Muslims all over Middle East

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
muslims can just grab their shit and all march toward and occupy israel thenIsrael is the Army of Dajjal and they will go after all their neighbours. They done it in
1967 and 73 but what are the Arabs doing to prepare for this war? They will even go
after Türkiye and Iran, they will most likely use NATO as well.
Israel also wants to build up their own Jewish superpower state with 10 million km^2 of land mass; from Morocco to Saudi Arabia.
jews already took over china
You don't need half a billion peoplemuslims can just grab their shit and all march toward and occupy israel then
hwo they gonna stop half a billion people
if they only do a political and economic boycott it will crumble Israel
AgainThey also need to arm the Palestinians with good quality weapons, they need to
finish them in Palestine before they they come for them.
Just like Pak helped Afghans to finish Soviets in Afghanistan before they come for
Pakistan.
Eygptians are the reason why Hamas is so poorly armed.
They will when/if their regime interest is with the Israeli empire. It's no secret Arabs kill Arabs - Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Algeria, Egypt, Sudan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco. Saudia and Emirates help them do it.He seems to think that the entire Middle East will fight like Hamas, only with Ak47, RPG and unguided missiles.