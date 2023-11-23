What's new

Israeli TV host calls for genocide of Muslims all over Middle East

Israel is the Army of Dajjal and they will go after all their neighbours. They done it in
1967 and 73 but what are the Arabs doing to prepare for this war? They will even go
after Türkiye and Iran, they will most likely use NATO as well.
 
Israel is the Army of Dajjal and they will go after all their neighbours. They done it in
1967 and 73 but what are the Arabs doing to prepare for this war? They will even go
after Türkiye and Iran, they will most likely use NATO as well.
muslims can just grab their shit and all march toward and occupy israel then

hwo they gonna stop half a billion people
 
Israel also wants to build up their own Jewish superpower state with 10 million km^2 of land mass; from Morocco to Saudi Arabia.
 
Israel also wants to build up their own Jewish superpower state with 10 million km^2 of land mass; from Morocco to Saudi Arabia.
1700775171749.jpeg


jews already took over china
 
He seems to think that the entire Middle East will fight like Hamas, only with Ak47, RPG and unguided missiles.
 
Israel is the Army of Dajjal and they will go after all their neighbours. They done it in
1967 and 73 but what are the Arabs doing to prepare for this war? They will even go
after Türkiye and Iran, they will most likely use NATO as well.
Amazing that Arabs out number them 50:1 in every aspect

Money, power, population, economy, military

Yet they can do whatever they want
 
View attachment 1031971

jews already took over china
Well, most modern Israelis were descended from the ancient Khazars who converted themselves to Judaism.

The ancient Khazars were a group a Turco-Mongol nomad from the northern China, but later they mixed a lot with the Scythians/Slavs in order to make themselves to look white.

Also, Karl Marx probably got a lot of Khazarian blood in his vein, that's why his philosophy was also close to the Chinese philosophy.

BTW, some Khazarian zionists also got a superpower dream to control both China and Middle East, but a dream will remain as a dream.


db053hx-3140e108-6ab9-46c1-bca3-48600c8b13ac.png
 
muslims can just grab their shit and all march toward and occupy israel then

hwo they gonna stop half a billion people
You don't need half a billion people
If arba just pee northwords that's enough

i.e if they only do a political and economic boycott it will crumble Israel

The water, oil and trade routes of Israel are through Arab countries
 
if they only do a political and economic boycott it will crumble Israel
They also need to arm the Palestinians with good quality weapons, they need to
finish them in Palestine before they they come for them.

Just like Pak helped Afghans to finish Soviets in Afghanistan before they come for
Pakistan.
 
Israeli's and Jews want collective punishment of Muslims.......this is no secret. I don't think he is unhinged or fringe, I think this is main stream thinking. There is a lot of chest pounding rhetoric in his diatribe but personally MENA countries should consider a regional bloc.
 
They also need to arm the Palestinians with good quality weapons, they need to
finish them in Palestine before they they come for them.

Just like Pak helped Afghans to finish Soviets in Afghanistan before they come for
Pakistan.
Again

You are expecting to do 5/10(arming Palestinians)

When they aren't even doing 1/10

Eygptians are the reason why Hamas is so poorly armed. They are part of the embargo and reason why Gaza is called open air prison

Why are they part of problem
Because they sold Palestine to Israel and now are the closest allies to Israel and get billions in aid for that
 
He seems to think that the entire Middle East will fight like Hamas, only with Ak47, RPG and unguided missiles.
They will when/if their regime interest is with the Israeli empire. It's no secret Arabs kill Arabs - Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Algeria, Egypt, Sudan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco. Saudia and Emirates help them do it.
 

