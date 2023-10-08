What's new

Israeli Invasion on Gaza started

Screenshot_20231008_200715.jpg

Ok this has started.Armoured Divisions are getting mobilized.
 
I have a gut feeling Hamas are ready for armoured divisions incursions into Gaza.

But God help the Gaza civilians.

There will be Close Quarter Battles on Gaza streets.
 

