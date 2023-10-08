Israeli Invasion on Gaza started

Muhammad Saftain Anjum
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2021
- Messages
- 1,891
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
Ok this has started.Armoured Divisions are getting mobilized.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
both r same?Someone remove the Pakistani nigger to the right and the Azeri to the left.
View attachment 959471
Ok this has started.Armoured Divisions are getting mobilized.
**** off hindu motherfucker.
View attachment 959487View attachment 959488
Sone Menu galan den na ki ban-na tera?
I’d replace Pakistan with Turkey. And UAE with Indonesia.
Sone i just asked a question in that threadAren't you the false flagger Pajeet motherfucker who denies Aryan invasion and their destruction of IVC?
Where can i read about Aryan vs dravidian war stories?Where can i read about Aryan vs dravidian war stories? Aryan must have written their proud stories of conquering such a large landmass of Earth.defence.pk