Israeli drone crashes in Gaza hours after threats against Hamas

Israeli intelligence ministry threatened Hamas this morning and accused of it funding and advising the resistance fighters in the West Bank.

Hours later a drone , potentially carrying explosives, crashed in a densely populated area. It's unclear if this was a attempt to target a specific leader within Hamas:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1691004608267603968
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1691112997819912192

..
..

Israeli's tend to assault Gaza when dealing with internal issues. Or even regional issues.
 

