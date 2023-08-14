Israeli drone crashes in Gaza hours after threats against Hamas

Falcon29
Israeli intelligence ministry threatened Hamas this morning and accused of it funding and advising the resistance fighters in the West Bank.
Hours later a drone , potentially carrying explosives, crashed in a densely populated area. It's unclear if this was a attempt to target a specific leader within Hamas:
Israeli's tend to assault Gaza when dealing with internal issues. Or even regional issues.
