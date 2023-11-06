Israeli Construction Sector Moves to Replace Palestinian Employees With Indian Workers
Israel’s construction sector says it has asked the government to allow companies to hire up to 100,000 workers from India to replace 90,000 Palestinians who lost their work permits since the start of the war. Yan Boechat reports from the West Bank.
Israeli Construction Sector Moves to Replace Palestinian Employees With Indian Workers
Israel’s construction sector says it has asked the government to allow companies to hire up to 100,000 workers from India to replace 90,000 Palestinians who lost their work permits since the start of the war. Yan Boechat reports from the West Bank.
www.voanews.com