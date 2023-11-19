What's new

Israeli cargo ship headed to India coming from Turkey blocked by Houthi Yemenis, how will India respond?

english.jagran.com

Israel Says Cargo Ship Sailing From Turkey To India 'Hijacked' By Yemen's Houthi Rebels

The Israeli military on Sunday said a cargo ship had been allegedly hijacked by the Yemen-based Houthi militia while on its way from Turkey to India. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that the vessel, which it did not name, was not owned...
english.jagran.com

1700417262260.png
 
It was an Israeli Ship transporting Turkish cargo, let both of them deal with it.
 

