What's new

Israel will cease to exist in the short-term - Hostile neighbours + a fast paced developing technology world

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Mar 1, 2019
Messages
7,693
Reaction score
-10
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Will make it impossible for them to have any form of long lasting presence on that tiny strip of land. To put it short they are the Taiwan of the mideast.

Israel has maximum 2 to 2 and half decades left to exist after that it will cease to exist and eventually the regional countries will have to come to terms with the reality that Israel doesn't belong here and returned to the original gypies they always were this is inevitable.

Will the US even fight for them in the next 20 to 25 years when the power of balance is so much stacked against them and has shifted so much the answer is no and even if they tried they can't do anything about it.

Forget 20 years from now they can't safe it today if they were any form of military incentive to destroy it. Israel has always been a temprory project.

This escalation itself could play a major in riling up others to decide you know what enough is enough and decide that the time is actully now.. If not today then there won't make it to the next 20-25 years period.

These who ethablished Israel themselves said that this is a temprory that we will be expelled from here knowingly hence all these dreaming about this project being perma is deluded but perhaps the later generation assumed this but they don't see things right. It was unsustainable from the get go and it will close shop in the short term and it is prolonged existence is not feasible
 
Last edited:
It won't happen in your lifetime neither will it happen in your grandchildren's life time. So stop having these wet dreams & go over to Norrebro and shout death the Israel.
 
Hephaestus said:
It won't happen in your lifetime neither will it happen in your grandchildren's life time. So stop having these wet dreams & go over to Norrebro and shout death the Israel.
Click to expand...

It will happen in my lifetime and in our lifetime rest assured probably around the late 40s to the mid century point 2050s..

Hack could even happen now with this escalation ladder if it spillsover
 
Constantin84 said:
If wishes were horses...
Click to expand...

One doesn't need to be math genius to understand this simple thing..

Let me put it this way it is logistically and stragetically bound to fall and nightmare to maintain logistically in any massive war it will become the first casuality by default. It has very poor stragetic depth, low population. One nuke warhead will be enough they can't sustain a wider large scale attack.. If it was stroke once it is basically over.

They aren't exactly germany that has 85 million population with stragetic depth and could go into meatgrinder formation against any foe trying to penetrate them because they have the manpower and stragetic depth for it but this is not the case with Israel it is opposite. Probably they are 5 million jews in Israel they can't sustain. Israel's entire size is probably Greater London plus little more you won't even reach sussex coupled with 40% lesser population then London
 
Last edited:
Titanium100 said:
It will happen in my lifetime and in our lifetime rest assured probably around the late 40s to the mid century point 2050s..

Hack could even happen now with this escalation ladder if it spillsover
Click to expand...
Ok Confucius

1696863956732.png
 
The end of the dollar is the end of the US as a major economy. After that the US will cease to be a major international power.

Israel only exists as a projection of US power, without the US Israel is nothing.

The end of the dollar is the end of Israel.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Russia Already Exploiting Israel Attacks to Bolster War in Ukraine: ISW
Replies
2
Views
74
Oracle
Oracle
Get Ya Wig Split
Israel officially asks US to send over 25 more F-35 fighter jets
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
beijingwalker
US to hike military aid, send military ships and aircraft closer to Israel
2 3
Replies
40
Views
341
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
beijingwalker
Israel Urges China to Show Solidarity After Beijing Fails to Condemn Hamas Attacks
2
Replies
17
Views
197
reflecthofgeismar
reflecthofgeismar
Abdulaziz Al-Karimi
Richest countries of the world and why the 80-20 rule exists with 20% rich and 80% (between Middling and below)
Replies
4
Views
648
BHAN85
BHAN85

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom