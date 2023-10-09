Israel will cease to exist in the short-term - Hostile neighbours + a fast paced developing technology world

Will make it impossible for them to have any form of long lasting presence on that tiny strip of land. To put it short they are the Taiwan of the mideast.



Israel has maximum 2 to 2 and half decades left to exist after that it will cease to exist and eventually the regional countries will have to come to terms with the reality that Israel doesn't belong here and returned to the original gypies they always were this is inevitable.



Will the US even fight for them in the next 20 to 25 years when the power of balance is so much stacked against them and has shifted so much the answer is no and even if they tried they can't do anything about it.



Forget 20 years from now they can't safe it today if they were any form of military incentive to destroy it. Israel has always been a temprory project.



This escalation itself could play a major in riling up others to decide you know what enough is enough and decide that the time is actully now.. If not today then there won't make it to the next 20-25 years period.



These who ethablished Israel themselves said that this is a temprory that we will be expelled from here knowingly hence all these dreaming about this project being perma is deluded but perhaps the later generation assumed this but they don't see things right. It was unsustainable from the get go and it will close shop in the short term and it is prolonged existence is not feasible