Viet
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2012
- Messages
- 29,138
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyễn Hồng Diên in Hanoi, Aug. 16, 2023. Credit: Israeli Economy Ministry Spokesperson.
(August 16, 2023 / JNS)
Israel and Vietnam signed an agreement in Hanoi on Wednesday to launch the first direct flights between their countries.
According to the agreement signed by Israeli Minister of Economy of Industry Nir Barkat and Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên, flights between Hanoi and Tel Aviv will begin in October.
The accord also allows Israelis to enter the Southeast Asian country with electronic visas. Barkat said this takes effect immediately and eliminates the need for visitors to first go to the Vietnamese embassy in Tel Aviv to obtain visas.
“These are extremely significant achievements that will make it possible to increase trade and doing business between the countries,” Barkat said. “Vietnam is our gateway to Asia and is becoming a key and growing country. Tightening and strengthening our relations is important to Israel and Vietnam and I congratulate the Vietnamese government for their warm hospitality and willingness to strengthen the relationship between our peoples.”
Israel and Vietnam signed a free trade agreement in July that is expected to streamline tourism, reduce tariffs and provide a competitive advantage for Israeli exporters.
Israel, Vietnam agree to direct flights in follow-up to free trade deal - JNS.org
Israelis can now enter the Southeast Asian country with electronic visas.
www.jns.org