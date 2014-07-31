What's new

Israel, US commits War Crimes

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 1, 2010
Messages
10,526
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
Israel, US commits War Crimes

GAZA CITY: More than 100 Palestinians were killed Wednesday in the Gaza Strip, among them victims of Israeli fire on a crowded market and a United Nations school.

The United States and United Nations condemned the school shelling and Hamas said it fired rockets into Israel in retaliation for both attacks.

But hours after its condemnation the US said it had agreed to sell Israel fresh ammunition to replenish its dwindling supplies.

At least 17 people were killed in the strike on the market in Shejaiya, near Gaza City, as Israel observed a four-hour humanitarian lull in other parts of the crowded coastal strip.

At least 200 people were wounded in the strike, medics said, on a day that saw at least 111 people killed.

Early Thursday two more people died of wounds sustained previously, bringing the death toll from 23 days of unrelenting Israeli attacks to 1,363.

Hamas said Wednesday it fired rockets at Tel Aviv and the southern port city of Ashkelon in response to the market and school strikes.

The Israeli military said that a rocket hit open ground “in the Tel Aviv area” and another two were intercepted over Ashkelon.

It said that a total of 81 rockets fell in Israel on Wednesday, with another nine shot down by missile defences and that Israel hit 88 targets in Gaza.

Israel had said its brief truce would not apply in places were troops were “currently operating”, hours after the army made what it called a “significant advance” into the narrow coastal strip.

Hamas denounced the four-hour lull as a publicity stunt, saying it had “no value”.

Furious response

The market strike came hours after Israeli shells slammed into a UN school in Jabalia refugee camp which was sheltering some 3,300 homeless Gazans, killing 16 and drawing a furious response from the United Nations.

“This morning a UN school sheltering thousands of Palestinian families suffered a reprehensible attack,” UN chief Ban Ki-moon said on a visit to Costa Rica.

"It is unjustifiable, and demands accountability and justice."

The Pentagon later said it had granted an Israeli request for ammunition, including some from a stockpile stored by the US military on the ground in Israel for emergency use by the Jewish state.

But Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby said in a statement that Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel told his Israeli counterpart Moshe Yaalon that he was concerned about the deadly consequences of the spiralling conflict, and called for a ceasefire and end to hostilities.

Rights group Amnesty International had urged Washington to halt arms supplies to Israel.

“It is time for the US government to urgently suspend arms transfers to Israel and to push for a UN arms embargo on all parties to the conflict,” it said in a petition to US Secretary of State John Kerry.

School shelling 'intolerable'

It was the second time in a week that a school run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees was hit, prompting a blistering attack on Israel by UNRWA Commissioner General Pierre Kraehenbuehl.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms this serious violation of international law by Israeli forces,” he said, indicating the school's location had been communicated to the Israeli army 17 times.

No words to adequately express my anger and indignation,” he wrote on his official Twitter account, describing it as “intolerable”.

But Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper on Wednesday blamed Hamas for the heavy loss of civilian life in Gaza.

“They have initiated and continue this conflict, and continue to seek the destruction of the state of Israel,” Harper a longtime supporter of Israel, said in televised remarks.

In Israel, the army said three soldiers were killed in Gaza, raising the overall number of soldiers killed to 56 since the operation began on July 8.

Public radio quoted Major General Sami Turgeman, the senior officer for the Gaza region, as saying that the destruction of militants' remaining tunnels into Israel could be complete “in a few days”.

Israel has said uncovering and destroying an apparently sophisticated network of tunnels is a primary goal of its assault.

Israeli team in Cairo

But there appeared to be little Israeli appetite for a truce, despite an hours-long meeting of the security cabinet, with a senior official telling Haaretz newspaper that the Jewish state was not even close to a ceasefire.

“When a ceasefire proposal that answers Israel's important needs is laid on the table, it will be considered,” he said, warning that the military operation would expand.

"The (military) will expand attacks against Hamas and the rest of the terror organisations."

Nevertheless, a two-member Israeli delegation travelled to Cairo late Wednesday to discuss a possible ceasefire with Egyptian officials, an official at the airport told AFP, saying they were expected to leave after several hours.

Cairo, a key mediator in previous truce negotiations between Israel and Hamas, was also expected to host a Palestinian delegation later this week.

Public radio said that the full Israeli cabinet would convene on Thursday for the first time since the start of the Gaza operation.
Israel says forces attacked by guerrillas near school

Israel said its forces were attacked by guerrillas near the school, in northern Jabalya, and had fired back.

It did not immediately comment on another incident, in nearby Shejaia, in which Palestinian officials said 17 people were killed by Israeli shelling near a produce market.

“Such a massacre requires an earthquake-like response,” said Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum, whose group has kept up dozens of daily rocket launches deep into Israel.

The Israelis have kept casualties from the salvoes low with nine Iron Dome interceptor batteries and air-raid sirens that send people to shelters.
 
United Nations officials described the killing of sleeping children as a disgrace to the world and accused Israel of a serious violation of international law after a school in Gaza being used to shelter Palestinian families was shelled on Wednesday.
 
I doubt the US 'sold' those munitions. More like American taxpayers paid the bill. Of course, the US is no honest broker in this. It can have much more positive influence.

Israel would be begging for US support if US simply told them to end attacks or suffer a strain in the relation.
 
Nothing going to happen,US will get away as usual,all the while protecting Israel.
 
Like bias pet US will come ...

Netanyahu asks US to help Israel avoid war crime charges
By Geoff Earle

August 6, 2014 - Modal Trigger

WASHINGTON — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked US lawmakers Wednesday to help fend off Palestinian claims that his country engaged in “war crimes” while defending itself against attacks from Gaza, one top lawmaker told The Post.

The Israeli leader later told international reporters that his country employed “extraordinary measures” to avoid civilian deaths in the nearly month-long conflict.

As a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas held for a third day, Netanyahu met with a group of US legislators, including Rep. Steve Israel (D-L.I.,) to discuss the country’s tense security situation and some fissures in US-Israel relations.

Netanyahu asked the delegation to help Israel stay out of the International Criminal Court, where its attacks on Gaza could come under scrutiny — even while responding to Hamas rockets fired at Israeli urban centers.

Palestinian leaders are getting ready to join the ICC, and met with officials in the Hague recently to discuss the implications of joining.

“The prime minister asked us to work together to ensure that this strategy of going to the ICC does not succeed,” Rep. Israel told the Post by phone from Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu “wants the US to use all the tools that we have at our disposal to, number one, make sure the world knows that war crimes were not committed by Israel, they were committed by Hamas. And that Israel should not be held do a double standard,” the congressman said.

r
mideaza_.jpg


Palestinians sit amid the ruins of destroyed homes in the Shejaia neighborhood of Gaza City, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes.Photo: Reuters

“It’s Hamas that embedded its rockets in hospitals and in homes,” he added. “And now there are some in the international community who want to investigate the Israelis for the war crime of simply defending themselves.”

Netanyahu, blamed Hamas for the civilian deaths, saying the group intentionally used innocent people as human shields — and showed a video to international journalists to prove the point.

“Let’s imagine your country attacked by 3,500 rockets,” Netanyahu said at a news conference.

“Your territories infiltrated by death squads. What would you do? What would you demand your government do to protect you and your family? What if the rockets are fired from civilian areas? Should you then not take action?”

Netanyahu also criticized Hamas for not agreeing sooner to the cease fire now in effect.

“Ninety percent of the fatalities could have been avoided had Hamas not rejected the cease-fire it accepts now,” he said.

“We have taken extraordinary measures to avoid civilian casualties.”

His assessment came as news surfaced that the West Bank kidnapping and killing of three Israeli teens in June was funded by Hamas.

According to the Times of Israel, the alleged ringleader of the terror cell behind the deaths told authorities Hamas operatives in Gaza funded the operation.

The discovery of the bodies, and an apparent revenge attack, sparked days of unrest, which prompted Israel to launch its operations to destroy a network of cross-border attack tunnels.

The two sides agreed to a 72-hour truce Monday — and Israel said it was prepared to extend it. Hamas officials said they’d agree to an extension only if progress is made in negotiations being held in Cairo.

Nearly 1,900 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting, with Gaza officials saying three-quarters were civilians.

Israel says some 900 Hamas militants were among the dead. Sixty-four Israeli soldiers and three civilians inside Israel have also been killed.
 

Similar threads

Bilal9
Hamas Attacked Israel And Netanyahu Says His Country Is 'At War.'
Replies
5
Views
159
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi
lydian fall
Israeli Forces Kill Five Palestinian Youth in Past 24 Hours in West Bank, Gaza
Replies
1
Views
182
AsianLion
AsianLion
beijingwalker
Hamas condemns US military aid surge to Israel as aggression against Palestinians
Replies
0
Views
37
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Mehdipersian
  • Article
Palestinian Resistance Inflicting Heavy Intelligence Blow on Israel!
Replies
0
Views
34
Mehdipersian
Mehdipersian
beijingwalker
US to hike military aid, send military ships and aircraft closer to Israel
2 3
Replies
40
Views
341
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom