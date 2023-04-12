Israel/Settlers' terrorism Watch 2023

PaklovesTurkiye
Today: 13th April 2023...
Apparently, there is a bit calm now after recent state terrorism done by Israel...
But many believe it is just temporary and another attack of Israel may come soon.
It is important to keep an eye on Israel's state mechanism and on settlers (the professional encroachers/thugs who harass Palestinian people)
Muslim World only awakens when Israel raises the temperature. Reacting mode won't do us any good.
Alongside the headlines/big news, we should also note the daily shenanigans of Israelis vis a vis Palestinians.
So, here we go.
