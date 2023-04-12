What's new

Israel/Settlers' terrorism Watch 2023

Today: 13th April 2023...

Apparently, there is a bit calm now after recent state terrorism done by Israel...

But many believe it is just temporary and another attack of Israel may come soon.

It is important to keep an eye on Israel's state mechanism and on settlers (the professional encroachers/thugs who harass Palestinian people)

Muslim World only awakens when Israel raises the temperature. Reacting mode won't do us any good.

Alongside the headlines/big news, we should also note the daily shenanigans of Israelis vis a vis Palestinians.

So, here we go.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1646254276207837184
 
They started acting against Orthodox Christian Palestinians again?

15578883_10107549629528723_293574462834504075_n.jpg
 
Religious nutjobs fighting each other.

I'm not surprised.

There is nothing more intolerant than a religious nutjob, no matter the religion.
 
BHAN85 said:
Religious nutjobs fighting each other.

I'm not surprised.

There is nothing more intolerant than a religious nutjob, no matter the religion.
There's also the intolerant atheist.
 

FaLaStine on TikTok

#jerusalem #christians #israel #theholysepulchre #falastineyes #fyp #viral #foryou #foryoupage #usa
vm.tiktok.com vm.tiktok.com

@Foinikas you cannot speak against the zionists loooool even when they humiliate Christians l. Is it because you are a secret jew?
 
Trango Towers said:

FaLaStine on TikTok

#jerusalem #christians #israel #theholysepulchre #falastineyes #fyp #viral #foryou #foryoupage #usa
vm.tiktok.com vm.tiktok.com

@Foinikas you cannot speak against the zionists loooool even when they humiliate Christians l. Is it because you are a secret jew?
Today is Easter day here. We celebrate the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Try not to provoke me. You probably missed my first post on this thread.
 
Foinikas said:
Today is Easter day here. We celebrate the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Try not to provoke me. You probably missed my first post on this thread.
Say that to the Jews oppressing you. I am telling you to get a backbone and be just as Jesus was just.
No one is provoking you. I do call you out
 
Trango Towers said:
Say that to the Jews oppressing you. I am telling you to get a backbone and be just as Jesus was just.
No one is provoking you. I do call you out
If you read my first post,then why do you provoke me with two posts,when I do not reply to you?
 

