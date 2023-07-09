Israel, Saudi normalization a long way off, Biden says​

Israel, Saudi normalization a long way off, Biden saysBy Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu
July 9, 20237:20 PM GMT+3Updated 2 hours ago
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on healthcare coverage and the economy, at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 7, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Israel and Saudi Arabia are a long way from a normalization agreement that would involve a defense treaty and a civilian nuclear program from the United States, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a CNN interview broadcast on Sunday.
U.S. officials have been negotiating in a bid to reach an elusive normalization deal between the two countries.
"We're a long way from there. We got a lot to talk about," Biden said in an interview with "Fareed Zakaria's GPS."
