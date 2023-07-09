What's new

Israel, Saudi normalization a long way off, Biden says

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jul 10, 2017
Messages
4,694
Reaction score
-9
Country
Israel
Location
Israel

Israel, Saudi normalization a long way off, Biden says​

By Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu
July 9, 20237:20 PM GMT+3Updated 2 hours ago



U.S. President Biden delivers remarks on healthcare coverage and the economy, in Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on healthcare coverage and the economy, at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 7, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Israel and Saudi Arabia are a long way from a normalization agreement that would involve a defense treaty and a civilian nuclear program from the United States, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a CNN interview broadcast on Sunday.
U.S. officials have been negotiating in a bid to reach an elusive normalization deal between the two countries.
"We're a long way from there. We got a lot to talk about," Biden said in an interview with "Fareed Zakaria's GPS."
www.reuters.com

Israel, Saudi normalization a long way off, Biden says

Israel and Saudi Arabia are a long way from a normalization agreement that would involve a defense treaty and a civilian nuclear program from the United States, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a CNN interview broadcast on Sunday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Similar threads

D
Biden Administration Engages in Long-Shot Attempt for Saudi-Israel Deal
Replies
1
Views
244
Trench Broom
T
D
Saudi Embassy in DC: Normalization With Israel Only After Palestinian Agreement
Replies
8
Views
359
Trench Broom
T
The SC
The Saudis want the US to help build a ‘nuclear Aramco’
2
Replies
17
Views
615
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
HAIDER
Saudi prince sends threat to the West after Biden warns of consequences for kingdom
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
BHAN85
BHAN85
M
Scoop: U.S., Saudi Arabia, others to discuss railway project connecting Middle East
Replies
4
Views
398
legacytiger18
L

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom