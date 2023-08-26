Trench Broom
Israel-Pakistan cooperation gives Afghan children a chance to survive cancer
Israel's Sheba Medical Center initiated and is funding a program to transport Afghan children with the disease into Pakistan for treatment.
Children in Afghanistan are being given a chance to survive a potentially deadly eye cancer through an extraordinary international effort led by an Israeli team working with medical centers in Pakistan.
Neither Pakistan nor Afghanistan has formal diplomatic relations with Israel.
Doctors from Sheba Medical Center, Israel's biggest hospital, teamed up with Pakistani medical centers to create the Retinoblastoma Silk Road Program, in which Afghan children diagnosed with the deadly cancer are transported across the border into Pakistan for lifesaving treatment.
I can't believe Pakistan would betray palestinians like this. I'm furious.