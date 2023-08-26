What's new

Israel-Pakistan cooperation

Israel-Pakistan cooperation gives Afghan children a chance to survive cancer​


Israel's Sheba Medical Center initiated and is funding a program to transport Afghan children with the disease into Pakistan for treatment.​


Children in Afghanistan are being given a chance to survive a potentially deadly eye cancer through an extraordinary international effort led by an Israeli team working with medical centers in Pakistan.

Neither Pakistan nor Afghanistan has formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Doctors from Sheba Medical Center, Israel's biggest hospital, teamed up with Pakistani medical centers to create the Retinoblastoma Silk Road Program, in which Afghan children diagnosed with the deadly cancer are transported across the border into Pakistan for lifesaving treatment.
I can't believe Pakistan would betray palestinians like this. I'm furious. :mad:
 
I can't believe Pakistan would betray palestinians like this. I'm furious. :mad:
Not sure if you're trolling or genuinely insane. Suppose your son or daughter has eye cancer, will you allow them to die if your only option was an Israeli team arranging your treatment?
 

