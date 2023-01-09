What's new

Israel orders police to remove Palestine flags from public spaces

Maira La

Maira La

Far-right security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said waving the Palestinian flag is an act in support of ‘terrorism’.

1245174688.jpg

Ben-Gvir heads the ultranationalist Jewish Power party in Benjamin Netanyahu's new coalition government [File: Amir Levy/Getty]


Israel’s new far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir has instructed police to remove Palestinian flags from public spaces, calling the Palestinian national symbol an act of “terrorism”.

The Israelis want to have Palestine removed from history. A futile attempt.

The Israeli founding fathers engaged in terrorist activities on the British and Palestinians en masse at the time.

People living in glass houses should not be throwing stones at others.
 
The Israelis want to have Palestine removed from history. A futile attempt.

The Israeli founding fathers engaged in terrorist activities on the British and Palestinians en masse at the time.

People living in glass houses should not be throwing stones at others.
Palestine has no history lol, 200 years ago did they have a currency? Did they have a king or a leader? Did they have any poet or a writer that identified as Palestinian? There was no nationality called Palestinian. Arabs were Jordanian, Egyptian, Syrian, but not Palestinan.

Even West Bank was liberated from Jordan and Gaza from Egypt in 1967, not Palestine.

Terrorist activities started by the Arabs, Palestinians were not a nationality back then, search "Massacres in mandatory Palestine" and you'll see who started massacres. British had it coming, they blocked Jews from running away from Europe during the Holocaust and followed the laws of the white book, laws that oppressed Jews.
 
Palestine has no history lol, 200 years ago did they have a currency? Did they have a king or a leader? Did they have any poet or a writer that identified as Palestinian? There was no nationality called Palestinian. Arabs were Jordanian, Egyptian, Syrian, but not Palestinan.

Even West Bank was liberated from Jordan and Gaza from Egypt in 1967, not Palestine.

Terrorist activities started by the Arabs, Palestinians were not a nationality back then, search "Massacres in mandatory Palestine" and you'll see who started massacres. British had it coming, they blocked Jews from running away from Europe during the Holocaust and followed the laws of the white book, laws that oppressed Jews.
Amazed at your narrative. I’ll leave it at that.
 
Nah, he isn't. Palestinian flag was the invention of the PLO which is a terrorist group. Entire Palestinian nationality is based on terror.
Your entire ethos is based on the worship of an estate agent.

Come to Islam brother and start worshiping the God of Moses PBUH.

Amazed at your narrative. I’ll leave it at that.
These terrorist Jews are history revisionists. They have also dehumanised Palestinians....its a psychological trick but they only play it on themselves.

This allows them to sleep at night after killing babies.
 
Nah, he isn't. Palestinian flag was the invention of the PLO which is a terrorist group. Entire Palestinian nationality is based on terror.
You son of a nazi
Holocaust was nothing...wait till we come for you. And we will come. No one will be spared.

PdF mods as usual are asleep. We can be abused and its fine.
 
Prove me wrong, give me one Palestinian poet from the 1800s, what was their currency? who was the Palestinian leader?
You'll probably give me some people that lived in this land, but give me one book in which they identified as Palestinian, I'll be waiting.

Even the Palestinian flag didn't exist up until 1964. "Palestine" was never an autonomous Arab country, it's just the name of the region, the origins of the name "Palestine" have nothing to do with today's Palestinians, the name "Palestine" is just the way the Romans called this territory because of the ancient Philistines which are Greek by blood and have nothing to do with today's Arab Palestinians. Palestinians just hijacked the name and created a new nationality.


Hahahaha, you've been doing this for 70 years and for 70 years we kicked your *** time after time, today you're far weaker and more divided and Israel is far stronger.

You're projecting, you've dehumanized Jews before the term "Palestinian" was ever coined


Lol, go back to riding sand dunes in Saudi Arabia you monkey, while Jews were building civilization here "Palestinians" were still climbing trees and riding camels

And what's the point of that drawing?
For 3000 years so son of a nazi the whole world raped you. Where were yoh then
Your history is as you say 70 years...u did better than your father Adolf. But evil has a short life. Now your soldiers are speaking against you. Your elders who committed heinous crimes speaking of the murders and rapes. But product of nazi rapes like you continue the work of their fathers.

Give me one jew that was of substance for 3000 years in Palestine...not a sign of the vermin
 
Prove me wrong, give me one Palestinian poet from the 1800s, what was their currency? who was the Palestinian leader?
You'll probably give me some people that lived in this land, but give me one book in which they identified as Palestinian, I'll be waiting.

Even the Palestinian flag didn't exist up until 1964. "Palestine" was never an autonomous Arab country, it's just the name of the region, the origins of the name "Palestine" have nothing to do with today's Palestinians, the name "Palestine" is just the way the Romans called this territory because of the ancient Philistines which are Greek by blood and have nothing to do with today's Arab Palestinians. Palestinians just hijacked the name and created a new nationality.


Hahahaha, you've been doing this for 70 years and for 70 years we kicked your *** time after time, today you're far weaker and more divided and Israel is far stronger.

You're projecting, you've dehumanized Jews before the term "Palestinian" was ever coined


Lol, go back to riding sand dunes in Saudi Arabia you monkey, while Jews were building civilization here "Palestinians" were still climbing trees and riding camels

And what's the point of that drawing?
FB_IMG_1634965132941.jpg
FB_IMG_1634965128082.jpg
FB_IMG_1626086788325.jpg
FB_IMG_1626331057820.jpg
FB_IMG_1622931658457.jpg
FB_IMG_1622851509890.jpg
FB_IMG_1622816281864.jpg
FB_IMG_1622816260098.jpg
FB_IMG_1622816243430.jpg
FB_IMG_1622816250129.jpg
 
For 3000 years so son of a nazi the whole world raped you. Where were yoh then
Your history is as you say 70 years...u did better than your father Adolf. But evil has a short life. Now your soldiers are speaking against you. Your elders who committed heinous crimes speaking of the murders and rapes. But product of nazi rapes like you continue the work of their fathers.
Cope lol, 3000 years of getting raped and still stronger than 1.6 billion Muslims

View attachment 912378View attachment 912379View attachment 912380View attachment 912381View attachment 912382View attachment 912383View attachment 912384View attachment 912385View attachment 912386View attachment 912387
Low IQ person, as I said ,the origins of the name "Palestine" have nothing to do with today's Palestinians, the name "Palestine" is just the way the Romans called this territory because of the ancient Philistines which are Greek by blood and have nothing to do with today's Arab Palestinians. Palestinians just hijacked the name and created a new nationality.

FlagPix.jpg
 
E1T_H3-VUAIvm98.jpg
cant find that quote anywhere. Arent you the same type who whines about Muslim oppression?

Anyway this law is pretty dumb, i dont hate israel but you should have the freedom to host whatever flag you assosciate yourself with on your property
 
Cope lol, 3000 years of getting raped and still stronger than 1.6 billion Muslims


Low IQ person, as I said ,the origins of the name "Palestine" have nothing to do with today's Palestinians, the name "Palestine" is just the way the Romans called this territory because of the ancient Philistines which are Greek by blood and have nothing to do with today's Arab Palestinians. Palestinians just hijacked the name and created a new nationality.

FlagPix.jpg
Here you go you squatter
Maps of Palestine
year-1532
name-Ziegler map
cartographer-Jacob Ziegler
description-The map is important to the development of the cartography of Palestine as it represents an early synthesis of multiple sources, including Burchard of Mount Sion, Sanuto, Ptolemy, Strabo, Pliny the Elder, the Antonine Itinerary, Jerome, and Eusebius
region name given-Universalis Palaestinae, continens superiores partuculares tabulas
FB_IMG_1674345201800.jpg


Cope lol, 3000 years of getting raped and still stronger than 1.6 billion Muslims


Low IQ person, as I said ,the origins of the name "Palestine" have nothing to do with today's Palestinians, the name "Palestine" is just the way the Romans called this territory because of the ancient Philistines which are Greek by blood and have nothing to do with today's Arab Palestinians. Palestinians just hijacked the name and created a new nationality.

FlagPix.jpg
Maps of Palestine
year-1648–1657
title-Celebi map
cartographer- Kâtip Çelebi
description-Shows the term ارض فلسطين ("Land of Palestine") extending vertically down the length of the Jordan River.
FB_IMG_1674345282472.jpg


Cope lol, 3000 years of getting raped and still stronger than 1.6 billion Muslims


Low IQ person, as I said ,the origins of the name "Palestine" have nothing to do with today's Palestinians, the name "Palestine" is just the way the Romans called this territory because of the ancient Philistines which are Greek by blood and have nothing to do with today's Arab Palestinians. Palestinians just hijacked the name and created a new nationality.

FlagPix.jpg
Maps of Palestine
year-1720
title-Weigel map
cartographer-Christoph Weigel
description-From a map of Arabia entitled Arabiae Veteris Typus, published in 1720
region name given-Palae
FB_IMG_1674345388534.jpg
stina

Cope lol, 3000 years of getting raped and still stronger than 1.6 billion Muslims


Low IQ person, as I said ,the origins of the name "Palestine" have nothing to do with today's Palestinians, the name "Palestine" is just the way the Romans called this territory because of the ancient Philistines which are Greek by blood and have nothing to do with today's Arab Palestinians. Palestinians just hijacked the name and created a new nationality.

FlagPix.jpg
Maps of Palestine
year-1843
name-Hughes map
cartographer-William Hughes
description-Shows the Ottoman administrative districts in detail made for the Society for the Diffusion of Useful Knowledge. Hughes had been producing popular maps of Palestine for almost a decade, notably in his 1840 Illuminated Atlas of Scripture geography.
FB_IMG_1674345443489.jpg


Cope lol, 3000 years of getting raped and still stronger than 1.6 billion Muslims


Low IQ person, as I said ,the origins of the name "Palestine" have nothing to do with today's Palestinians, the name "Palestine" is just the way the Romans called this territory because of the ancient Philistines which are Greek by blood and have nothing to do with today's Arab Palestinians. Palestinians just hijacked the name and created a new nationality.

FlagPix.jpg
Maps of Palestine
year-1683
name-Mallet map
cartographer-Alain Manesson Mallet
description-Palestine
FB_IMG_1674345491770.jpg


Cope lol, 3000 years of getting raped and still stronger than 1.6 billion Muslims


Low IQ person, as I said ,the origins of the name "Palestine" have nothing to do with today's Palestinians, the name "Palestine" is just the way the Romans called this territory because of the ancient Philistines which are Greek by blood and have nothing to do with today's Arab Palestinians. Palestinians just hijacked the name and created a new nationality.

FlagPix.jpg
The map of Palestine from the National Geographic Magazine, 1947 🇵🇸
FB_IMG_1674345539751.jpg


Cope lol, 3000 years of getting raped and still stronger than 1.6 billion Muslims


Low IQ person, as I said ,the origins of the name "Palestine" have nothing to do with today's Palestinians, the name "Palestine" is just the way the Romans called this territory because of the ancient Philistines which are Greek by blood and have nothing to do with today's Arab Palestinians. Palestinians just hijacked the name and created a new nationality.

FlagPix.jpg
Maps of Palestine
year-1840
title-Royal Engineers map
cartographer-Charles Rochfort Scott
description-The first British army survey was carried out during the Oriental Crisis of 1840. It represented the second modern, triangulation-based, attempt at surveying Palestine.It was not published at the time; although a private printing for the British Foreign Office was produced in 1846, and it was used in the creation of Van de Velde's map.
FB_IMG_1674345580867.jpg


Cope lol, 3000 years of getting raped and still stronger than 1.6 billion Muslims


Low IQ person, as I said ,the origins of the name "Palestine" have nothing to do with today's Palestinians, the name "Palestine" is just the way the Romans called this territory because of the ancient Philistines which are Greek by blood and have nothing to do with today's Arab Palestinians. Palestinians just hijacked the name and created a new nationality.

FlagPix.jpg
Maps of Palestine
Jerome year-1150
FB_IMG_1674345631108.jpg
 
Cope lol, 3000 years of getting raped and still stronger than 1.6 billion Muslims


Low IQ person, as I said ,the origins of the name "Palestine" have nothing to do with today's Palestinians, the name "Palestine" is just the way the Romans called this territory because of the ancient Philistines which are Greek by blood and have nothing to do with today's Arab Palestinians. Palestinians just hijacked the name and created a new nationality.

FlagPix.jpg
Cope lol, 3000 years of getting raped and still stronger than 1.6 billion Muslims


Low IQ person, as I said ,the origins of the name "Palestine" have nothing to do with today's Palestinians, the name "Palestine" is just the way the Romans called this territory because of the ancient Philistines which are Greek by blood and have nothing to do with today's Arab Palestinians. Palestinians just hijacked the name and created a new nationality.

FlagPix.jpg
Maps of Palestine
year-1736
name-Moll map
cartographer-Herman Moll
description-Published 1736 in his Atlas Minor
FB_IMG_1674345735075.jpg


Cope lol, 3000 years of getting raped and still stronger than 1.6 billion Muslims


Low IQ person, as I said ,the origins of the name "Palestine" have nothing to do with today's Palestinians, the name "Palestine" is just the way the Romans called this territory because of the ancient Philistines which are Greek by blood and have nothing to do with today's Arab Palestinians. Palestinians just hijacked the name and created a new nationality.

FlagPix.jpg
Maps of Palestine
Bachiene and Mass Charte von Palaestina 1769
FB_IMG_1674345802246.jpg


Cope lol, 3000 years of getting raped and still stronger than 1.6 billion Muslims


Low IQ person, as I said ,the origins of the name "Palestine" have nothing to do with today's Palestinians, the name "Palestine" is just the way the Romans called this territory because of the ancient Philistines which are Greek by blood and have nothing to do with today's Arab Palestinians. Palestinians just hijacked the name and created a new nationality.

FlagPix.jpg
Maps of Palestine
year-1570
name-Ortelius map
cartographer-Abraham Ortelius
description-Captioned "Palaestinae Sive Totius Terrae Promissionis Nova Descriptio" ("Palestine, the whole of the Promised Land, a new description")
FB_IMG_1674345845088.jpg


Cope lol, 3000 years of getting raped and still stronger than 1.6 billion Muslims


Low IQ person, as I said ,the origins of the name "Palestine" have nothing to do with today's Palestinians, the name "Palestine" is just the way the Romans called this territory because of the ancient Philistines which are Greek by blood and have nothing to do with today's Arab Palestinians. Palestinians just hijacked the name and created a new nationality.

FlagPix.jpg
Map of Palestine in the time of Jesus 4 B.C - 30 A.D
FB_IMG_1674345935695.jpg
 

