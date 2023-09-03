What's new

Israel officially asks US to send over 25 more F-35 fighter jets

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Feb 22, 2017
Messages
2,361
Reaction score
-2
Country
United States
Location
United States

Israel officially asks US to send over 25 more F-35 fighter jets​

1693772960260.png


The Defense Ministry has submitted an official letter of request to the US military’s F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office, to advance Israel’s procurement of a third F-35I squadron.

The additional 25 aircraft, to be delivered in batches of three beginning in 2027, would bring the Israeli Air Force’s F-35I fleet to 75.

The deal is estimated at $3 billion, financed by US military aid to Israel.

In July, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant okayed the deal, at the recommendation of the military.

The ministry says in a statement that the oficial request will “facilitate the approval and signing of the transaction in the coming months.”

Israel had previously agreed to purchase 50 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin. They are being delivered in batches of twos and threes until 2024.

As of November 2022, 36 F-35I jets had been delivered.

www.timesofisrael.com

Israel officially asks US to send over 25 more F-35 fighter jets

* * *
www.timesofisrael.com www.timesofisrael.com
 

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
🚨 REUTERS: Israel to buy 25 more F-35 stealth jets in $3 billion deal
Replies
0
Views
317
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Russian Harassment of US Drones over Syria Drops After F-35s Arrive in the Middle East
Replies
0
Views
55
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
🚨 Czech to buy 24 more F-35 stealth jets in $5.6 billion deal
Replies
0
Views
324
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Ukraine Neighbor Romania Readies $6.5 Billion F-35 Jet Purchase
Replies
7
Views
424
Constantin84
C
dBSPL
FP: The Fighter Jet Market Enters Its Multipolar Era
Replies
0
Views
233
dBSPL
dBSPL

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom