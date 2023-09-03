Get Ya Wig Split
Israel officially asks US to send over 25 more F-35 fighter jets
The Defense Ministry has submitted an official letter of request to the US military’s F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office, to advance Israel’s procurement of a third F-35I squadron.
The additional 25 aircraft, to be delivered in batches of three beginning in 2027, would bring the Israeli Air Force’s F-35I fleet to 75.
The deal is estimated at $3 billion, financed by US military aid to Israel.
In July, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant okayed the deal, at the recommendation of the military.
The ministry says in a statement that the oficial request will “facilitate the approval and signing of the transaction in the coming months.”
Israel had previously agreed to purchase 50 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin. They are being delivered in batches of twos and threes until 2024.
As of November 2022, 36 F-35I jets had been delivered.