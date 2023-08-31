What's new

Israel-Libya scandal: Netanyahu orders ministries to get his OK for secret talks

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Dec 14, 2008
Messages
15,871
Reaction score
-8
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
www.presstv.ir

Israel-Libya scandal: Netanyahu orders ministries to get his OK for secret talks

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders ministries to get his approval for covert political talks amid uproar over the disclosure of an unprecedented meeting between top Israeli and Libyan diplomats.
www.presstv.ir www.presstv.ir

Israel-Libya scandal: Netanyahu orders ministries to get his OK for secret talks​

Wednesday, 30 August 2023 10:08 AM [ Last Update: Wednesday, 30 August 2023 10:11 AM ]

US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (L) talks with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a rally with fellow Democrats before voting on H.R. 1, or the People Act, on the East Steps of the US Capitol on March 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (AFP photo)

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a special session of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, to approve and swear in a new right-wing cabinet, on December 29, 2022. (Photo by Reuters)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a directive that requires his office to approve all covert political talks in advance amid uproar over the disclosure of an unprecedented meeting between top Israeli and Libyan diplomats.
Netanyahu’s spokesman, Topaz Luk, said on Tuesday that in addition to prior approval, the order also mandated the Israeli premier personally allow the publication of news on secret meetings.
Netanyahu, he added, issued the order in response to the fallout from a revelation by Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen about a meeting with his Libyan counterpart, Najla al-Mangoush, despite the two sides not having formal relations.
In a press statement released on Sunday, Cohen announced that the “historic” sit-down took place in Rome last week.
In the aftermath, Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah dismissed Mangoush, who fled the North African country out of concern for her safety in the wake of street protests.
Libya suspends foreign minister over Israeli talks amid angry protests
Libya suspends foreign minister over Israeli talks amid angry protests
Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah says he has suspended the North African country’s top diplomat after Israel
Israeli opposition and coalition figures also lashed out at Cohen for damaging the regime’s foreign ties and endangering the Libyan foreign minister.
Israeli FM blames row on ‘political opponents’
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Cohen blasted “political opponents who have not advanced any significant achievement” in their “rush to react without knowing the details.”
He said the Israeli foreign ministry “works regularly through overt and covert channels, and in a variety of secret ways to strengthen Israel’s connections in the world.”
Reports say the United States is furious with Tel Aviv for revealing the secret meeting.
The Walla news site reported that US President Joe Biden was aware of the sit-in and encouraged Libya to attend, but was under the impression that it was secret and would remain so.
A US official said Cohen’s revelation “killed” the conversation channel with Libya about possibly normalizing ties with Israel.
In late 2020, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco signed normalization deals, brokered by the administration of the then-US president Donald Trump, with the Israeli regime. The deals were condemned by Palestinians as a “betrayal” of their cause.
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Intel to invest $25 billion in Israel factory in record deal, Netanyahu says
Replies
10
Views
498
Thəorətic Muslim
Thəorətic Muslim
beijingwalker
Israel complains about growing Chinese role in Middle East at Washington's expense
Replies
7
Views
971
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
D
Biden dispatches top adviser for talks with Saudi crown prince on normalizing relations with Israel
Replies
9
Views
539
kingQamaR
K
Viet
Israel, Vietnam sign free-trade agreement
Replies
0
Views
128
Viet
Viet
D
Israel to dispatch emergency aid, teams to earthquake-stricken Turkey
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
4K
DabbuSardar
DabbuSardar

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom