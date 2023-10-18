Israel bombs Baptist Hospital in Gaza murdering 1,000 Palestinians

Falcon29
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2013
- Messages
- 26,674
- Reaction score
- -10
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
That is clear air strike no doubt. Zionist supporters on Western media calling it stray rocket , later twisted it was ammo storage ....yeah yeah ammo storage where more they 500 living bomb destroyed ....
stop playing with innocent life ..when Natanyahu cabinet man admit the strike then what you are defending .............. yessssssssssss saaaaaaar ....
stop playing with innocent life ..when Natanyahu cabinet man admit the strike then what you are defending .............. yessssssssssss saaaaaaar ....
This prove nothing US media always support Israeli bombing on hospital and blame it on Hamas
Then you can't see the facts...you have a preconceived notion that muslims are good and Jews are bad...you can't see facts as they areThis prove nothing US media always support Israeli bombing on hospital and blame it on Hamas
Lol what facts are talking about twisted facts by US mediaThen you can't see the facts...you have a preconceived notion that muslims are good and Jews are bad...you can't see facts as they are