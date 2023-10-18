What's new

Israel bombs Baptist Hospital in Gaza murdering 1,000 Palestinians

Screenshot_20231018_070623.jpg
 
I've seen journalists who stayed in Palestine say that Palestinian children are now writing their names on the palms of their hands.

It serves to avoid being unable to identify the body after it has been blown up.



IMG_20231018_090029.jpg


IMG_20231018_090043.jpg
 

S

