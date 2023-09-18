What's new

ISPR Cringe Unprofessional Press Release No PR-144/2023-ISPR

What kind of unprofessional language is this?

On 14 September 2023, at 1830 hours, terrorists attacked a post of security forces near Wali Tangi Quetta.

During fire exchange, 3x terrorists were sent to hell. Subedar Qaiser Raheem while fighting valiantly embraced shahadat in the line of duty whereas 1x soldier is seriously injured.

Security Forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country.

Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan

ispr.gov.pk ispr.gov.pk
 
This has been ongoing since the COAS changed. ISPR press releases have become like this.
 

