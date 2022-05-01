What's new

ISMC Announces Setting Up Of India's First Semiconductor Fab In Karnataka At An Investment Of $3 Billion

ISMC Digital Fab, one of the three applicants for the Union Government's $10-billion incentives for semiconductor manufacturing, has signed an agreement with the Karnataka government for setting up India’s first and largest semiconductor fabrication unit.

ISMC representing a consortium of investors led by Abu Dhabi-based Next Orbit Ventures,, for establishing a semiconductor fab factory in India announced an investment of Rs. 22,900 crores ($3 billion).

The Karnataka Government has suggested the consortium to look at setting up the fabrication unit at the Electronics and Systems Design cluster in Mysuru.

ISMC was also considering the option of setting up the proposed fab factor at Dholera SIR in Gujarat. The consortium is likely to have opted for Karnataka given the water availability and additional incentives offered by the state.

The consortium has earlier submitted an application for availing the Union Government's incentive scheme for semiconductor fabs.

On 15th Dec 2021, the government of India had announced a new incentive scheme worth Rs.76,000 crore INR (nearly $10.2 billion) in a bid to boost the semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

The consortium is reportedly planning to set up a Analog Fab in technology partnership with Israel-based Tower semiconductors (which is now in the process of being acquired by Intel Foundry Services).

In an exclusive interview with Swarajya in July 2021, Ajay Jalan, the founder and managing director of Next Orbit Ventures, spoke extensively on his ambition to establish a semiconductor fab factory in India.

ISMC proposes to establish a fab at the cost of a $3 billion project and if selected, it is eligible for an incentive from center up to $0.9 billion.

ISMC Announces Setting Up Of India's First Semiconductor Fab In Karnataka At An Investment Of $3 Billion

Let us hope this project will come to fruition.
 
Big breakthrough! Finally, there is some traction from MoU to real announcements
Yes this looks promising.
Any latest updates regarding Vedanta-Foxconn venture?
They are still searching for a technology partner. Vedanta and Foxconn both don't the technology.
 
Any latest updates regarding Vedanta-Foxconn venture?
None that I know of. Vedanta was looking to raise $3 billion in debt. My guess is that this will also move to Karnataka :cheers:
 
Tower Semicon is a great company, their JV ISMC would be a great start for our semicon ambitions.
 
None that I know of. Vedanta was looking to raise $3 billion in debt. My guess is that this will also move to Karnataka :cheers:
Wherever it is easy they’ll go for it, I guess a fab in Noida will also work out but it’s far from port. Ig Gujarat or Maharashtra.
 
Indian government or companies can set up a 3 billion dollar factory or at some point a 10 billion dollar factory to produce microprocessors but the processors will be of foreign design to be produced in India under license as with most things in India. In this case the license will be open source ( RISC-V ) or commercial ( ARM, Intel x86 etc ). Such a thing can be done by many countries in the Western bloc now, no great shakes. When will the "talented" two million computer engineers of India design a microprocessor locally ?
 
Indian government or companies can set up a 3 billion dollar factory or at some point a 10 billion dollar factory to produce microprocessors but the processors will be of foreign design to be produced in India under license as with most things in India. In this case the license will be open source ( RISC-V ) or commercial ( ARM, Intel x86 etc ). Such a thing can be done by many countries in the Western bloc now, no great shakes. When will the "talented" two million computer engineers of India design a microprocessor locally ?
Indian govt has launched ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), a not-for-profit decentralised marketplace, similar to UPI. What's your take on that? This is India's indeginious innovation like UPI.
 
Indian govt has launched ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), a not-for-profit decentralised marketplace, similar to UPI. What's your take on that? This is India's indeginious innovation like UPI.
You mean the Nandan Nilekani one or are you talking about something else ?
 
That one
As far as I can make out and from what I have read in the newspaper he must be using the team he arranged to create the Cowin platform to use its experience to create a platform which aggregates traditional provision stores and perhaps other goods and service provides in the manner of the taxi and autorickshaw aggregators - Ola and Uber. Am I going in the right direction ?
 
zamn, what would be the chip size?
 

