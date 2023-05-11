What's new

Islam's Golden Age I Abbasid Caliphate

In the 8th century Middle East, a new dynasty seized control of one of the world’s greatest empires – the Islamic Caliphate. Though little remembered in the West today, the Abbasids reigned for five centuries. They oversaw an era of Islamic military dominance... city-building… brilliant scholarship, and technological innovation. It has come to be remembered as Islam’s ‘golden age’. This is the story of the Abbasid Caliphate.
 
Sure the Abbasid Caliphate was great. But there are other eras to derive inspiration from:
1) Mughals
2) Al-Andalus
3) Ottomans
4) Timurids

The creativity of these peoples should be recognized.

And the Muslims have a fabulous" civilization" of their own, amazingly good and wonderful.
 
the Mughals are over rated. they could not adapt to the modern world. they were unable to lead India or their kingdom into modernity - like the Meiji restoration. Too much religion / arts and chasing bodily pleasures.
 
Last edited:
IN general the muslim civilisation could not become modern like the christian civilisation.
 
Mughal dynasty disappeared, because the times had changed. A minority can never rule a majority.
It would not have lasted.

Sad but true.
Muslim majority countries are behind the West.

We are backward today, because we are not well educated in the Academic disciplines of the Hard and Social sciences.
Learning religion is important but also in the worldly academic disciplines as well.
 
Is it 50 Muslim-majority countries ? And not a single space station from them in Earth orbit.

Fabulous civilization indeed. Below are your fabulous designers of the first Muslim research station on Ceres in the Asteroid belt :
bibi-muskan-khan.jpg

hmXjyfWq_400x400.jpg

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1634146423762460672

Doing auction of extra electricity ? Something which should be given to the local community without exchange of money ? Make money from someone's critical need ? His Holiness Ahmed Deedat be praised.

Not only from political perspective but many of them from social perspective too, especially your favorite "Islamic" Emirate of Afghanistan.

What do you know of political goings on ? You didn't even know that South Yemen existed at one point and was Communist-governed.

I have asked you before to burn your political science degrees not only because your course hasn't taught you much - except to constantly say "You moron" - but also because schooling degrees most times are useless and serve only to engage the recipient in life-long wage slavery.
 
I am not an Afghanistani citizen. Why you single out that nation you moron.
What about Muslim scientists like Ibn Sina who was an expert on medicine and Al Khawarizmi, the father of Algebra.

The Muslims do have a fabulous civilization of their own:
istock-478831658.jpg


Samarkand:
samarkand-free-walking-tour-01.jpg


You are an idiot. What about the Abbasid Caliphate, and scientific discoveries in that era. Beard is a fard in Islam.

You are a heretical hypocritical Muslim.
 
But you dearly hold to your heart the Holy "Islamic" Mujahids, the Taliban, and support them in word. So why don't you go there ?

Is that your takia kalaam ?

And what does have to do with your heroes, the Taliban ?

Yes, it is beautiful.

But your current "Muslim" civilization is this fellow who wants to do auction of extra electricity. Something which should be given to the local community without exchange of money. He wants people to make money from someone's critical need :
hmXjyfWq_400x400.jpg


And your current "Muslim" civilization is this girls who hates herself for being born female and wishes to cover herself to hide her femaleness :
bibi-muskan-khan.jpg


His Holiness Ahmed Deedat be praised.
 
Golden age of the socio-paths who happend to be Muslims not of Al Islam .


Jamahir how do you view a regime who would actually go ahead with the idea of banning the clergy to explain the Quranic verses to every day congregation about the system and tyrannical practices of pharoah which caused the wrath of Almighty to befall them but is more than contented with the Prince of Egypt kinda fables being propagated from the pulpit?


Yes , that actually had happened -----.

new arrival ------.
 
The Abbasi Khaleefs were generally less powerful than their Rashidun and Umayaa counterparts. Abbasi were focued on trade and provincial governors were practically independent.

While i agree that Knowledge, Wealth, Trade and Splendour was greatest during Abbasids, i still consider them the weakest and least capable of the first three Caliphates.
 
??

Though I believe in the supremacy of Nature I would view such a regime with favor. :)

Who do you mean ?

If you mean Mr. @Ikbal he is @MultaniGuy.

If you mean beard maybe it was cultural and not Islamic. Maybe Greek influence or Jewish or ancient West Asian. Below is from Indus Valley and the settlers were said to be from Iraq region :
indus-priest.jpg
 
Bro , pulpit was the only thing which could serve state propaganda those days so, the royalty didn't want the masses to become aware about the fascist practices of pharoah and his gang mentioned in the Quran lest people start revolting so they tried to sanction plenty of Quranic verses ------.
 
What almost every Muslim does not seem to understand is WHY the golden age was golden.
During the Golden age of Islam there was freedom of thought, freedom of conviction, freedom of knowledge, and freedom from Mullah Mobs.
There was no such thing as "Haram knowledge" or "Western bootlickers"
This was a later invention that is used by the "Ultra Orthodox" to keep modern Muslim ignorant and servile.
We had Islamic philosophers TRANSLATE Greek/Western texts to preserve them, if you did that today, you would immediately be called a western boot licker, if not outright killed.
We has Islamic philosophers who literally debated Allah, his nature, even if he existed.... could you imagine doing that today? Oh buy, the butt hurt mullahs would outright murder you.
The ultimate Irony of all of this is that the Children of the Islamic Golden age are the West, not us. They took our openness to knowledge and tolerance of differences and created the modern world.
We... well we created "conservatives Islam" and here we are... living a miserable existence, begging to live in the west, while at the same time HATING them.

We will forever be slaves to the west if we don't rein in our mullah mobs and conservative Muslims. Once they are put in check, we will be given the freedoms that the Golden Age of Islam game and thus become a great civilization again.
 

