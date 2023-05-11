Islam's Golden Age I Abbasid Caliphate

What almost every Muslim does not seem to understand is WHY the golden age was golden.

During the Golden age of Islam there was freedom of thought, freedom of conviction, freedom of knowledge, and freedom from Mullah Mobs.

There was no such thing as "Haram knowledge" or "Western bootlickers"

This was a later invention that is used by the "Ultra Orthodox" to keep modern Muslim ignorant and servile.

We had Islamic philosophers TRANSLATE Greek/Western texts to preserve them, if you did that today, you would immediately be called a western boot licker, if not outright killed.

We has Islamic philosophers who literally debated Allah, his nature, even if he existed.... could you imagine doing that today? Oh buy, the butt hurt mullahs would outright murder you.

The ultimate Irony of all of this is that the Children of the Islamic Golden age are the West, not us. They took our openness to knowledge and tolerance of differences and created the modern world.

We... well we created "conservatives Islam" and here we are... living a miserable existence, begging to live in the west, while at the same time HATING them.



We will forever be slaves to the west if we don't rein in our mullah mobs and conservative Muslims. Once they are put in check, we will be given the freedoms that the Golden Age of Islam game and thus become a great civilization again.