Islamic Republic of Pakistan: The land of the pure

Wait why are you guys surprised

Aren't we the country where thousands are dispeared, thrown off helicopters, bombed to smithereens ?
Aren't we world capital of child pronography?
Aren't we the country with highest number of people in jail without trial?
Aren't we the world leader of child labour?
Haven't we seen killers go free using "Islamic law" of forgiveness


Ok none of this important
We need to come out and help afia siqque
 

