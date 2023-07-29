Islamic Republic of Pakistan: The land of the pure

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2010
- Messages
- 22,020
- Reaction score
- 9
- Country
- Location
Wait why are you guys surprised
Aren't we the country where thousands are dispeared, thrown off helicopters, bombed to smithereens ?
Aren't we world capital of child pronography?
Aren't we the country with highest number of people in jail without trial?
Aren't we the world leader of child labour?
Haven't we seen killers go free using "Islamic law" of forgiveness
Ok none of this important
We need to come out and help afia siqque