- Jan 21, 2015
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jan 21, 2015
- 5,435
- -17
- Country
- Location
Islamabad High Court acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference case.
Another victory for PML-N supremo. The cases were politically motivated, bogus & verdicts surrounding them influenced by powers that be to replace Nawaz with Imran. Nawaz Sharif favorite to be prime minister for fourth time!!
