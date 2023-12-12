What's new

Islamabad High Court acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference case

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
5,435
-17
4,082
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It's all been scripted. Nawaz will be back in power, Zardari will control Sindh, Fazal will make irrelevant speeches on how he is the saviour of islam, Generals will continue to ignore the daily attacks on Pak soldiers, more and more Pakistanis will leave the country.
 
last time nawaz was in jail and imran khan was alone to compete in election
its same like last time. this time imran khan in jail
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Punjab govt suspends Nawaz’s sentence in Al-Azizia reference
Replies
4
Views
333
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Had left my affairs to Almighty’: Nawaz on acquittal in Avenfield reference
2 3
Replies
35
Views
909
DGMO
DGMO
HAIDER
In major relief, IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference... Ladla of Pakistan
2
Replies
17
Views
570
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
IHC grants Nawaz protective bail in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references till Oct 24
Replies
11
Views
388
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI DJs shift loyalty as they create songs for PML-N
Replies
4
Views
355
Areesh
Areesh

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom