ISI's New Priority: Overseeing Public Works

EternalMortal
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 30, 2021
- Messages
- 501
- Reaction score
- -1
- Country
- Location
After vanquishing TTP, BLA, Daesh, RAW, CIA, Mossad, MI6, yadda, yadda, yadda & protecting Pak Sarzameen from all future misadventures, the bestest intelligence agency in the world has now set its sights on more important matters: Overseeing public works projects.
Defeating the enemies of Pak was a piece of cake. The REAL test of ISI's capabilities is making sure the babus are doing their jobs.
Godspeed, Markhors. All hail the ISI!
Defeating the enemies of Pak was a piece of cake. The REAL test of ISI's capabilities is making sure the babus are doing their jobs.
Godspeed, Markhors. All hail the ISI!