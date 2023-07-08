ISI makes Indian scientist leak info on Agni 6, Meteor, Rafale, Brahmos, Astra, Akash, Rustom, SAMs, UCAVs, and possibly more.

JX-1
It’s learnt that the various WhatsApp chats between the two, which are detailed in the chargesheet, includes one about a specific missile system for which Kurulkar allegedly writes: “The launcher is my design babe”. He also writes that it was a “Great success”.
In another chat with the Pakistani operative that is listed in the chargesheet, it is learnt, Kurulkar allegedly writes the “Astra missile” is more “accurate” than “Meteor”. The chargesheet was submitted by the ATS in a special court in Pune on June 30.
On Friday, during a hearing before special judge V R Kachare, prosecution lawyer Vijay Fargade handed over a copy to the defence counsel Rhishikesh Ganu. When contacted, Ganu said, “We have received the chargesheet running into six volumes. Instructions will be sought (from Kurulkar) for further course of action.”
It is learnt that the chargesheet includes WhatsApp chats between Kurulkar and “Zara” on “BrahMos, Agni 6, Rustom (a medium altitude long-endurance unmanned air vehicle), Surface to Air Missiles (SAM), Unmanned Combat Air Vehicles (UCAV), Drone projects” of DRDO.
It also includes chats on “Quadcopter, DRDO duty chart, Meteor missile, Rafael, Akash and Astra missile” and refers to a private Indian defence company executive, it is learnt.
Until days before his arrest, Kurulkar was head of DRDO’s Research and Development Establishment (Engineers), R&DE (E), laboratory. He has played a key role in several strategically significant projects of the DRDO, including the nuclear-capable Agni missile and Mission Shakti, which was an anti-satellite missile test, in addition to several other missile and strategic defence systems.
