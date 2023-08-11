What's new

Is there anyone provides Bilwal Butto Zaradri travel details of USA and UK when regime change was happening

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2015
Messages
3,937
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Is there anyone provides Bilwal Butto Zaradri travel details of USA and UK when regime change was happening. Its urgent. Bilwal will tell everything if he is taken to cousty. Zaradri and bajwa will come later. There are journalists already working on story. What Bilwal was doing in USA when this all started. He will face treason charges with his father bajwa maraym and shabaz shrif if true government comes in office.
 
Cash GK said:
Is there anyone provides Bilwal Butto Zaradri travel details of USA and UK when regime change was happening. Its urgent. Bilwal will tell everything if he is taken to cousty. Zaradri and bajwa will come later. There are journalists already working on story. What Bilwal was doing in USA when this all started. He will face treason charges with his father bajwa maraym and shabaz shrif if true government comes in office.
Click to expand...

a few months before that,
all most all PPP went to washington.
that is the key.
 
Cash GK said:
Is there anyone provides Bilwal Butto Zaradri travel details of USA and UK when regime change was happening. Its urgent. Bilwal will tell everything if he is taken to cousty. Zaradri and bajwa will come later. There are journalists already working on story. What Bilwal was doing in USA when this all started. He will face treason charges with his father bajwa maraym and shabaz shrif if true government comes in office.
Click to expand...

FROM 2021:

www.thenews.com.pk

Bilawal Bhutto arrives in New York to kickstart seven-day US visit

NEW YORK: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in New York Monday to kickstart his seven-day trip to the US, which has triggered criticism and accusations from the federal...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

www.dawn.com

Bilawal arrives in New York on private visit

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is already in the US.
www.dawn.com

www.globalvillagespace.com

Why Bilawal’s trip to US is clear as mud?

As Bilawal embarks on his trip to the US, curiosity is brimming among the government and social media. According to media sources
www.globalvillagespace.com www.globalvillagespace.com

FROM 2019:

mittalsouthasiainstitute.harvard.edu

Bilawal Bhutto Discusses Education and Geopolitics of Pakistan at Harvard • The Lakshmi Mittal and Family South Asia Institute

Bilawal Bhutto, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, visited Harvard University to discuss education, welfare, and geopolitics in Pakistan.
mittalsouthasiainstitute.harvard.edu

Policy Leaders Forum: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari | The Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies

www.bu.edu www.bu.edu
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

B
Is a US-Sponsored “Regime Change” in the Offing in Bangladesh?
Replies
0
Views
335
Black_cats
B
B
New trading scheme: UK to closely monitor Bangladesh rights issues, says UK minister
Replies
1
Views
183
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
Mirzali Khan
MODI WAS GONNA VISIT PAKISTAN IN 2021
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
4K
imadul
imadul
beijingwalker
A Lost Decade Worse Than Japan’s Threatens to Change UK Forever
Replies
6
Views
556
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
fatman17
The Wages of Bretrayal
Replies
0
Views
307
fatman17
fatman17

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom