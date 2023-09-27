What's new

Is the worst behind Pakistan’s economy?

ISLAMABAD: While it remains too early to assert definitively, several indicators suggest that Pakistan’s economy may have weathered the worst of its recent challenges.

There were serious concerns that due to the IMF’s push for easing import controls and letting the exchange rate float, the rupee may see further free fall. However, after hitting a record low of Rs335 on September 5, the rupee is regaining ground, stabilising at approximately Rs292 to the US dollar, a level where the caretakers inherited.

Foreign exchange reserves have surged past $13 billion, including $5.5 billion held by commercial banks. Even with a notable spike in fuel prices, the inflation rate has slowed and now stands at 27.4%.

As caretaker federal ministers take charge of their respective ministries, they face a daunting task. The latest entrant, the federal minister for privatisation, rightly directs attention towards Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), the two ailing state enterprises that have consistently incurred heavy losses with no resolution.

Though still operational, PIA reports monthly losses of Rs13 billion, while PSM, shuttered since 2015, continues to pay salaries to around 3,100 employees. The sustainability of the recent financial support to PIA raises questions about its alignment with taxpayers’ interests, but the intensity of finding a solution is a worthwhile effort.

The minister for power has been grappling with public outrage over the exorbitant electricity bills received in August. Having chaired the 2019 inquiry committee on the power sector, he possesses insights into necessary measures for enhancing energy sector efficiency.

While commendable efforts are being made to enforce anti-theft measures for electricity and gas, it is equally crucial to implement some of the routine recommendations outlined in the committee’s report. Interestingly, despite the commissions’ suggestion for expertise-driven leadership in the power ministry, the government is reportedly contemplating going in the opposite direction by appointing bureaucrats as chief executive officers to head various power companies.

Meanwhile, the minister for commerce and industries is vigorously pursuing ambitious goals, including a more than 35% increase in short-term exports. For years, successive governments have been fixing lofty export targets but have not undertaken any serious reforms.

As a result, those targets remain on paper, and exports have barely increased for the last 15 years. On the other hand, Pakistan’s share in global markets has been declining annually by about 1.45%.

Further, no attention was given to widening the export basket as most non-textile industries were content with selling in the protected domestic market.

Considering the current economic landscape and IMF-imposed conditions, giving subsidies would be impossible. Concerns linger that the government may opt for a populist route by seeking more import taxes to appease the powerful groups. This measure would significantly undo any efforts to curb smuggling and bring the economy to the formal sector.

In a broader context, the caretaker government’s primary focus is on facilitating the promised influx of $30 to $50 billion in foreign investment over the next three to four years.

The previous administration expressed optimism that this investment could significantly enhance productivity and transform barren lands into arable farmland. Anticipation surrounds the potential for Pakistan to achieve self-reliance in food production, saving approximately $10 billion in foreign exchange and doubling current food exports from $5 billion to $10 billion.

However, it is imperative to recognise that while beneficial, foreign investment and short-term enforcement measures do not constitute long-term solutions. Successful transitions from aid-dependent to export-led growth, as observed in numerous developing countries, hinge on significant taxation and trade policy reforms.

The significance of an independent and efficient judiciary has also played a crucial role in implementing economic reforms in many developing countries. In this context, the new chief justice’s stance against judicial activism should be viewed as a breath of fresh air.

In conclusion, Pakistan’s economic woes may be gradually giving way to a new chapter. The caretaker government’s effectiveness in doing the groundwork for addressing the most pressing challenges – state-owned enterprise reforms, exchange rate stability, trade policy reforms and facilitating the planned inward investment – will be greatly helpful for the incoming government.

While the path ahead may be fraught with difficulties, putting the country on outward-oriented economic policies is vital for getting out of the current economic meltdown.

The writer currently serves as a trade arbitrator for WTO. Previously, he has served as Pakistan’s ambassador to WTO and FAO’s representative to the United Nations at Geneva

Caretakers' groundwork for addressing challenges will help incoming govt
As long as we don't conduct structural reforms
No, things won't improve no matter much we want em to improve

For Pakistans situation to improve I am hoping against hope

That PMLn loses next election cause they're obsessed with dar the conman and no structural reform can take place with him involved
Army stops toppling governments, "manufacturing" political instability for nefarious purposes
Imran stays in jail
 
PKR extends gains amidst money market clampdown, closes below 290 to USD

The rupee rose further on Tuesday, dipping below Rs290 against the US dollar by day’s end in the interbank market, which analysts attribute mainly to the clampdown on the money market.

As trading in the interbank market closed, the rate for the dollar was Rs289.80, according to the State Bank of Pakistan, down by Rs1.06 from yesterday’s close of Rs290.86.

Today’s gains extend the upward trajectory that has continued since the army-backed crackdown on the illegal trade of the dollar began earlier this month.

The rupee also made headway in the open market against the dollar, which was trading for Rs292 compared to the previous day’s Rs293, according to Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

Saad Bin Naseer, director of financial services platform Mettis Global, said that today marked the 16th consecutive day of PKR appreciation, which “amounts to almost a 6 per cent increase”.

“This surge is primarily attributed to administrative measures,” Naseer told Dawn.com. “The government’s assessment is accurate, as it appears that speculative elements contributing to rupee depreciation are being addressed through crackdowns.”

Naseer said if this trend continued and the Afghan border remained sealed, the rupee is likely to appreciate further in the future. “However, for long-term stability, we must focus on attracting foreign direct Investment (FDI) into export-oriented sectors.”

However, some analysts highlighted that the current gains are short-term. “Looks sustained in the short term,” said Khurram Schehzad, chief executive of Alpha Beta Core.

“For long-term sustainability, we need dollar inflows from remittances, exports and foreign investments.”

Analyst says today is the 16th consecutive day of rupee appreciation, which amounts to almost a 6pc increase.
