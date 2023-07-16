Is the West Unwittingly Helping Modi Realize His Akhand Bharat Hindutva Dream?

Looks like there is a panic in certain quarters.



Strategic decisions are not made in haste but with decades in mind. US sees in India a counterweight to China on many counts because India is a big country and has independent foreign policy. This is an emerging strategic partnership that has economic considerations as an alternative to putting all eggs in one basket in China in this aspect. This is absolutely logical bet for a distant power in view of global trends. Not only the US but multiple countries are following suit.



Pakistan had a golden opportunity to develop a long-lasting bilateral relationship with the US but missed the boat by supporting Afghan Taliban. You chose your side, now live with it.



India is creating its national identity and will grow irrespective of usual complaints about it. Akhand Bharat is a step towards this end but things are in motion and fluid. India might come up with a more balanced approach in post-Modi times. This might be an attempt to unite all Indians under a common identity banner much like in China.