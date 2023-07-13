What's new

Is PK defence form meant for defence news or Hinduism, Rape, Cow, etc.

Hi Folks,

Have you noticed that, after almost one year, PK Defense Form has become less interesting than it once was as a great source of defense news?

I used to log in to get the latest updates on defense-related news around the world, mostly. But nowadays, peace is a dump post being posted daily.

Two are the top trending topics in PDF now:

1. Post something about India - Hinduism, RSS, Rape, poverty, and Muslims.

2. Related to promoting Imran khan as a hero, abusing the PAK establishment and army.


Didn't PDF members get tired of this? Are often-updated new threads deserving of a persuasive defence posted by novice keyboard warriors?
 

