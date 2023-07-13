Is PK defence form meant for defence news or Hinduism, Rape, Cow, etc.

Raj-Hindustani
Hi Folks,
Have you noticed that, after almost one year, PK Defense Form has become less interesting than it once was as a great source of defense news?
I used to log in to get the latest updates on defense-related news around the world, mostly. But nowadays, peace is a dump post being posted daily.
Two are the top trending topics in PDF now:
1. Post something about India - Hinduism, RSS, Rape, poverty, and Muslims.
2. Related to promoting Imran khan as a hero, abusing the PAK establishment and army.
Didn't PDF members get tired of this? Are often-updated new threads deserving of a persuasive defence posted by novice keyboard warriors?
