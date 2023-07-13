Is open defecation a cultural thing?

Maira La
Before GoI started feeding international agencies fake data, 74% of Indians defecated in the open according WHO & UNICEF:
74%, that's more than a BILLION HUMANS defecating in the open. That's also nearly the percentage of Indians (78%) belonging to Hindu faith.
When that many people practice something, it has to be cultural phenomenon and not merely due to poverty. Does Indian non-Muslim culture promote open defecation??
