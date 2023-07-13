What's new

Is open defecation a cultural thing?

Before GoI started feeding international agencies fake data, 74% of Indians defecated in the open according WHO & UNICEF:

1689259726943.png



74%, that's more than a BILLION HUMANS defecating in the open. That's also nearly the percentage of Indians (78%) belonging to Hindu faith.

When that many people practice something, it has to be cultural phenomenon and not merely due to poverty. Does Indian non-Muslim culture promote open defecation??
 
The sight of indian sticking his brown a ss out like canon and blowing tatti is traumatizing sight. indians will do this stick a ss out in the open, regardless if you give him money, training and two toilets. The indian is vedic superior than other races thats y he dont shit on the toilet but on the railway or beach. bengalis must watch out ask the kashmiris about indian tatti smell.
 
Last edited:
Toilets were invented by Indus Valley dasyus. Indians who are the spiritual descendants of the Vedic Aryans obviously oppose such adharmic practices.
 
It is practiced by non-Muslims only and not due to poverty.
 
Azadkashmir said:
The sight of indian sticking his brown a ss out like canon and blowing tatti is traumatizing sight. indians will do this stick a ss out in the open, regardless if you give him money, training and two toilets. The indian is vedic superior than other races thats y he dont shit on the toilet but on the railway or beach. bengalis must watch out ask the kashmiris about indian tatti smell.
Click to expand...

Once seen, you can never "unsee" it. Mentally disturbing....,
 
I wonder how shocked the first wave of Islamic invaders were when they saw the followers of Vedic culture defecating in the open.. so much for ancient "civilization" :lol:
 
They say their so called "civilization" is 10,000 years old. So it took 10,000 years, two kinds of invasions by civilized people (Islamic, European) and the advent of 21st century to even start to do something about the open defecation culture. Dindus are very hard to civilize which must have been extremely frustrating for the Muslim and European rulers back in the days.
 
it had a huge affect on muslim invaders, they never gt over it.

you ppl are lucky if these dindu dot heads invade bengladesh then they be shitting in rivers, ponds, it be end of bengladesh.
 
Pakistanis don't wash their hands after pooping..that's how polio spreads.
Guess that's cultural too since you are still struggling to get rid of it.
 
forget that Cyrus the great lost his war and it was end of Persian empire, since Persians saw shiny brown *** es in the hot sun shitting out into the rivers. seeing this, they had nightmares some died from heart attack, some committed suicide, some ran away never to be seen again.
Iranians deeply know this is the true history but feel shame to tell the world wat really happened.
 
OP I'm yet to see a smart Bangladeshi and you are not helping my opinion much, infact you are validating it with your lack of simple skills in reading a graph. The 74% was in the year 2000, some 23 years ago... Your Hindu hate made you look like a fool. Unfortunately, this is not going to be the last time you will display your lack of brain cells.
 

