Is KAAN enough?

Turkey is doing a great job when it comes to defense and specially in its Aviation industry. INSHALLAH hopefully KAAN would take first flight soon. Still KAAN is a double engine Fighter jet. It would have huge maintenance and other costs associated with it. Turkish Air Force over past 75 years have most operated more than one fighter jet.
So, will KAAN be enough. In my opinion at best Turkey will induct 250 KAAN fighter jets. You would still need at least 100 to 150 of some other fighter jet types. Most probably a single engine fifth Generation Fighter. Should Turkey bring other countries and start a parallel project or join someone else project?
