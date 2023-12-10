What's new

Is KAAN enough?

Turkey is doing a great job when it comes to defense and specially in its Aviation industry. INSHALLAH hopefully KAAN would take first flight soon. Still KAAN is a double engine Fighter jet. It would have huge maintenance and other costs associated with it. Turkish Air Force over past 75 years have most operated more than one fighter jet.

So, will KAAN be enough. In my opinion at best Turkey will induct 250 KAAN fighter jets. You would still need at least 100 to 150 of some other fighter jet types. Most probably a single engine fifth Generation Fighter. Should Turkey bring other countries and start a parallel project or join someone else project?
 
Armed Hürjet is already planned. This Hürjet version will not be an ordinary LIFT plane. Since Armed Hürjet is also double-seater, like the training aircraft Hürjet, the flight weapons officer along with the pilot will manage the KE and Anka-3 UCAVS that will accompany the Armed Hürjet.

After Kaan is included in the inventory, the "Hürjet-2" stealth fighter using Kaan's engine can be easily produced with the technologies and experience gained from the Armed Hürjet and Kaan. ;)
 

