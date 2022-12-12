Is Israel the promised land?

Allah promised the following in the Quran in Surah Bani-Israel (17), ayat 4–8:4. And We conveyed to the Children of Israel in the Scripture that, "You will surely cause corruption on the earth twice, and you will surely reach [a degree of] great haughtiness."5. So when the [time of] promise came for the first of them, We sent against you servants of Ours - those of great military might, and they probed [even] into the homes, and it was a promise fulfilled.6. Then We gave back to you a return victory over them. And We reinforced you with wealth and sons and made you more numerous in manpower.7. [And said], "If you do good, you do good for yourselves; and if you do evil, [you do it] to them [i.e., yourselves]." Then when the final [i.e., second] promise came, [We sent your enemies] to sadden your faces and to enter the masjid [i.e., the temple in Jerusalem], as they entered it the first time, and to destroy what they had taken over with [total] destruction.8. [Then Allāh said], "It is expected, [if you repent], that your Lord will have mercy upon you. But if you return [to sin], We will return [to punishment]. And We have made Hell, for the disbelievers, a prison-bed."Allah fulfilled the promise of establishing Children of Israel (Yaqoob alaihi salaam) in the land of Al-Quds twice. The first time was when Prophet Dawood (as) killed Jaloot, and Kingdom of Israel was established in 1047 BC.However, due to disobeying Allah and spreading corruption in the Land by the Jews, this kingdom was destroyed at the hands of Nebuchadnezzar II in 586 BC. City of Jerusalem was completely destroyed and Jews were exiled to Babylon. This event marked the fulfilment of the first promise of destruction of Jews, by Allah.Jews returned to Al-Quds under the rule of Cyrus the Great (559-530 BC), rebuilt the Temple (known as the Second Temple) and re-established their kingdom. This marked the fulfilment of second promise of Allah to establish Jews in the Land of Al-Quds.This Jewish rule came to an end, when in 70 BC Roman army led by Titus (the future Roman King) destroyed Jerusalem the second time and with it the Second Jewish Temple.Thus the second promise of destruction of Jews was also fulfilled by Allah.Eternal promise of Allah:Allah has made a lasting promise with the Jews as mentioned in the ayah no. 8 quoted above i.e. [Then Allāh said], "It is expected, [if you repent], that your Lord will have mercy upon you. But if you return [to sin], We will return [to punishment]. And We have made Hell, for the disbelievers, a prison-bed."The same promise was also appears in the Torah (Book of Deuteronomy) where it has been written that Jews will only inhabit the promised land as long as they believe and are obedient:30.17: But if your heart turns away and you are not obedient, and if you are drawn away to bow down to other gods and worship them,30.18: I declare to you this day that you will certainly be destroyed. You will not live long in the land you are crossing the Jordan to enter and possess.The promise of the Quran (17:8) is valid for all times to come i.e. whenever Jews will create corruption in the land, they will be punished “But if you return [to sin], We will return [to punishment]”, and hellfire is their ultimate destination, as they have rejected the true faith and disbelieved in the last Prophet Muhammad ﷺ “And We have made Hell, for the disbelievers, a prison-bed."Israel is not the promised land:Allah has promised permanent humiliation for the Jews because of their disbelief and transgression, Allah says: “Humiliation will strike them wherever they seek protection, except when they seek protection from Allah and the people. They have incurred the wrath of Allah unto themselves and have been struck with destitution for their rejection of the revelations of Allah and for unjustly murdering the Prophets. It is all because of their transgression and rebellion.” (3:112). This promise of eternal humiliation is not time bound, whereas the earlier promise of establishing them twice in the land of Al-Quds was time bound, which has already passed.Therefore, as far as Islam is concerned, Israel is not the promised land, rather it is an illegitimate entity and nothing can change this fact. Israel is the occupier & colonizer of muslim land, and a terrori$t entity which is only surviving because of the economic, military, and diplomatic support of USA. It will never gain the status of a legitimate state as far as Islam is concerned, rather it is obligatory upon Muslims to liberate the land of Palestine as it is Islamic Land.The evidence for this is from the Quran: “Fight in the way of Allah those who fight you but do not transgress. Indeed, Allah does not like transgressors. And kill them wherever you overtake them and expel them from wherever they have expelled you, and fitnah is worse than killing…” (2:190-191). Israel was created on Islamic land by fighting the Muslims and expelling them from there, therefore the Quranic ruling is to expel them from where they have expelled the Muslims. It can never gain legitimacy because the Quran does not allow Muslims to handover even an inch of Islamic lands to non-Islamic rule, rather its orders them to expel the kuffar from occupied lands. Jews can only live there under protection of Islamic rule.Moreover, Muslims can never allow Masjid al-Aqsa to be occupied by non-Muslims. Masjid al-Aqsa is the third holiest Masjid of Islam. It is the first Qibla of Islam, and Allah has mentioned it in the Quran (Surah al-Isra 17:1), and the Prophet ﷺ has mentioned its eminence in various ahadith.The Prophet ﷺ said: “A prayer in Makkah (Ka’bah) is worth 100,000 times (reward), a prayer in my Masjid (Madinah) is worth 1,000 times and a prayer in Al-Aqsa Sanctuary is worth 500 times more reward than anywhere else”. [Tabarani, Bayhaqi, Suyuti]. Thus, agreeing to the occupation of Al-Aqsa is like agreeing to the occupation of Kaaba and Masjid al-Nabvi! How can any Muslim even think about legitimizing such an occupation?This land was opened for Islam by the second rightly guided Caliph Umar bin Khattab (ra) in the year 637 CE. It was seized by the Christian Crusaders in 1099 CE. It was again liberated by Sultan Salahuddin Ayyubi (rh) in 1187 CE. It was occupied by the British in 1917 CE, and now it is under Israel’s occupation since 1949 CE. No one should think even for a second, that Muslims all over the world will suddenly forget the ruling of Quran and Sunnah, and all the history behind the land of Al-Quds, and happily hand it over to Israel.Thus, to conclude, Israel is an illegitimate entity and whatever it does, it will never be able to legitimize its existence as far as Islam is concerned. And as a result of the atrocities which Israel has been carrying out on Muslims in Palestine, they should wait for fulfillment of Allah eternal promise; “But if you return [to sin], We will return [to punishment]”.