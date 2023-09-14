What's new

Is India pushing its ‘Make in India’ agenda too far with laptop import ban?

N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
13,063
Reaction score
-57
Country
United States
Location
United States
Starting in November, companies from the US, China, and the rest of the world will need licenses to import laptops and PCs into India.
The ban is partof Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” strategy.
A group of US tech giants protested the abrupt way in which India introduced the import restrictions, impacting electronics from small tablets to all-in-one PCs.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure has been characterized by a dramatic ramping up of trade protectionism. Over the course of roughly a decade, between 2010 and 2021, there have been frequent and broad tariff hikes and discriminatory regulations against foreign-owned companies by Modi’s administration. This month, the government went as far as to ban the import of laptops, personal computers, and tablets.

The so-called trade policy is being promoted under the mantle of “self-reliance” and Modi’s “Make in India” strategy. The latest trade-busting measure, announced on August 3, would require Indian companies to get a license before importing personal computers, laptops, or even tablets.

“Import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra-small form factor computers and servers falling under HSN 8741 shall be ‘restricted,’ and their import would be allowed against a valid license for restricted imports,” stated the notice from the directorate general of foreign trade.

The government of India is convinced that reducing imports is necessary both for its security and as a way of creating manufacturing jobs. It also especially hopes to reduce imports from China. In recent years, India has witnessed a notable surge in imports of electronic goods, particularly laptops and computers. From April to June this year, the import of electronic goods escalated to US$6.96 billion, a substantial rise from US$4.73 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

These electronic goods now constitute four to seven percent of the overall imports during this period. The central government wants IT hardware manufacturers in India to achieve localization of approximately 80 percent in value addition for the production of computers and other IT hardware within the coming years.

So far, a broad coalition of US tech giants from Apple Inc. to Intel Corp. has protested the way in which India introduced tech import restrictions this month, saying the surprise move will damage the country’s ambitions to become a global manufacturing hub and harm consumers.

A report by Bloomberg indicated that eight American trade groups, comprising the most prominent players in technology and manufacturing, had sent a letter to the US officials last week asking the Department of Commerce, the US Trade Representative, and the government more broadly to urge India to reconsider its latest policy.
 

Similar threads

N
44 IT hardware companies to make their product in India
Replies
1
Views
173
NG Missile Vessels
N
Bilal9
Cronyism or protectionism? India halts import of electronic items
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Bilal9
Bilal9
GamoAccu
India’s imports from China across at least 25 major commodity groups rise on year
Replies
0
Views
113
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
N
PLI Scheme Paying Off! India's Imports From China Shrinking | Here's The Sector Most Benefited
Replies
1
Views
325
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Skull and Bones
Legislation introduced in US House of Representatives to remove high-tech export barriers to India
Replies
1
Views
101
karmaa
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom